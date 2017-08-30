sonoVTS to participate in ABEX Society post-IBC 2017 review in Czech Republic

Munich, Germany 30 August 2017: sonoVTS, the Munich-based provider of System Design and Integration; Equipment Rental and Operations; Service and Consulting and distribution of professional products, will participate in the ABEX Society post-IBC 2017 review hosted by Czech Television on September 21st in Prague.

The annual ABEX event, chaired by ABEX Society President Martin Junek, includes a full day of seminars presented by senior IBC 2017 delegates plus representatives of world-class manufacturers who will discuss new technologies and services they observed or represented that are potentially applicable in the Czech and Slovak Republics.

In partnership with Smart Informatics, sonoVTS International Sales Manager Branko Pezelj will speak at 10.15 am on his IBC observations as well as the new products introduced at IBC by sonoVTS, including two of the company’s latest generation of IP-enabled HDQLINE multi-standard broadcast displays, the QDP 240-A and QDP 320-A, both driven by a powerful, high-precision video processing engine.

Pezelj will be joined at ABEX by sonoVTS Business Development Manager Bart Meeus, and Smart Informatics Managing Director Tomas Vesely, who at 9.30 am will discuss the technologies that caught his eye at IBC.

Pezelj said, “We look forward to ABEX, which is our first in-depth look at what this regional market requires and how what we’ve just seen – and showcased – at IBC will benefit it.

“It also kickstarts our partnership with Smart Informatics, in which we look forward to jointly developing display, system integration, and rental opportunities.”

ABEX Society is a professional, non-profit, and product-neutral association for digital media, and converging AV, IT and Telco markets that brings together broadcasters, technology users, manufacturers and vendors to comprise a worldwide network of mutually supportive electronic media professionals.