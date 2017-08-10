Square Box Systems to Participate in JB&A Workflow Solutions Tour

WARWICK, U.K. -- Aug. 10, 2017 -- Square Box Systems today announced its participation in the JB&A Workflow Solutions Tour, a three-stop seminar series sponsored by the company's North American distributor, JB&A Distribution. On three separate dates -- Aug. 24 in New York City, Oct. 3 in Atlanta, and Nov. 8 in Burbank, California -- JB&A will present and demonstrate complete video workflow solutions, including end-to-end media management based on Square Box Systems' industry-leading CatDV media asset management (MAM) system.

"In these seminars, JB&A does an outstanding job of showing how clients can address their media workflow pain points with real-world, industry-leading solutions," said Dave Clack, CEO, Square Box Systems. "Together with JB&A, we're looking forward to showing attendees how they can protect their future through advanced digital asset management and end-to-end MAM solutions tailored to their specific workflows."

Each JB&A Workflow Solutions Tour seminar will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Attendees will find complete video workflow solutions set up and ready to demo, and they will have the opportunity to get their video workflow questions answered by industry experts, including Clack.

More information and registration is available at https://jbanda.com/solutions-tour-2017. More information about Square Box Systems and CatDV is available at www.squarebox.com.

About JB&A

Founded in 1996, JB&A is a leader in the field of digital media and video technology. The company is dedicated to bringing the most innovative and complete solutions to market, including: media management, broadcast, IP & streaming, digital display & collaboration, and connectivity & image resolution. JB&A is staffed by industry experts, and provides support in every step of the pre- and post-sales process. JB&A is a unique mix of consultant, channel partner, solutions provider and distributor, with an ecosystem of certified, tested and proven products and workflow solutions. For more information, please visit jbanda.com.

About Square Box Systems

Square Box Systems is a privately owned software company specializing in media asset management and production workflows. Its industry-leading CatDV application, launched in 2001, brings order to the chaos of media file management by making it easy for content owners to repurpose and monetize their assets. Offering a powerful, user-friendly toolset and streamlined integration with a multitude of media workflow vendors, the CatDV software runs on Mac(R) and Windows(R) platforms and can be scaled from small workgroups to multiuser enterprise solutions managing millions of assets. In 2012, Square Box Systems was awarded the prestigious Queen's Award for Innovation, conferred by HM Queen Elizabeth II. CatDV has also been honored with a number of awards, including Creative Cow's Blue Ribbon for Best Asset Management Tool and Videography Magazine's Best of NAB Vidy Award. Based in the U.K., Square Box Systems sells CatDV globally through a network of distributors and resellers providing workflow design, local installation, consultancy, and support. More information is available at www.squarebox.com.

