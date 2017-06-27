Magewell Honored with AV Technology "Best of Show" Award at InfoComm 2017

June 27, 2017 -- Nanjing, China: Just weeks after garnering a pair of awards at the media and entertainment industry's NAB Show, Magewell has earned another prestigious accolade at InfoComm 2017, the premier event for the professional AV market. The company's innovative USB Capture Plus family of plug-and-play, external video capture devices was honored with a Best of Show Award from respected NewBay Media brand AV Technology.

AV Technology's Best of Show winners were selected by a panel of nine anonymous InfoComm members including CTS-certified technology managers and AV/IT engineers. During the first two days of the InfoComm show, the judges evaluated each nominated product in person against multiple criteria including innovation; performance against category standard; richness and relevance of feature set; ease of installation and maintenance; network friendliness; and value and ROI. Products with the highest total points were designated as winners.

Magewell's cost-effective USB Capture Plus devices enable all types of computers including laptops to capture professional video and audio signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface. Featuring driver-free installation and automatic input detection for true plug-and-play operation, USB Capture Plus devices are the easiest and most reliable way to bring SDI, HDMI or DVI sources into popular software for web conferencing, collaboration, streaming, medical imaging, lecture recording and more.

This exceptional ease impressed AV Technology's InfoComm 2017 Best of Show Award Judging Panel, which reported that "Magewell has made HDMI and SDI video capture a plug-and-play simplification."

"This year we have had an overwhelming response to our AV Technology Best of Show Awards with more single entries than any other year on record," said Margot Douaihy, editorial director of AV Technology. "Our tech manager community looks not just for 'the next new thing,' but solutions that are intuitive, easy to use, versatile, feature-rich, and reliable. ROI is also critical. We try to honor the perspective of tech managers who are tasked with finding products for their capital expense requests or lifecycle plans-solutions they can trust and stand behind."

Three HD models and two 4K configurations are available in the USB Capture Plus family, providing a flexible choice of input connectivity and capture resolution. High-quality video processing such as up/down/cross-conversion and image adjustments are performed by the devices' integrated FPGA, maximizing host system CPU availability for third-party software. USB Capture Plus devices are compatible with Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems, with the included USB Capture Utility software giving users advanced control of parameters and settings.

"We are thrilled to receive AV Technology's Best of Show Award," said Amy Zhou, Sales Director at Magewell. "Combined with our recent NAB Show wins, this latest honor is testament to the USB Capture Plus family's benefits for customers across multiple markets, from corporations and educational institutions to broadcasters and video production professionals. The products' plug-and-play ease of use, rich feature set and extensive compatibility make them ideal for both end-user AV applications and for systems integrators designing and building complete infrastructures."

