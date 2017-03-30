Starfish partners with US sales and support office

LAS VEGAS, NAB Show 2017, Booth N5924: Starfish Technologies, a pioneer in broadcast ad insertion technology, today announced that is has joined forces with Bridge Digital, a US service and support business, that provides and manages professional services and technology solutions for the media and entertainment industries.

The alliance will help Starfish support the increasing demand for its wide range of technology for ad insertion; regional programme replacement; transport stream splicing and processing; multi-platform delivery and much more.

The new office, located in Nashville, Tennessee is headed by President and Founder Richie Murray who said, “We help media businesses create, manage, distribute and monetize video assets more effectively, and Starfish Technologies’ products are a perfect parallel for those endeavours. We are delighted to be working with them as they expand their presence in the growing US market for their technologies, most specifically, their acclaimed TS Splicer ad insertion software.”

Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford added, “TS Splicer’s clear advantages are gaining significant traction in the U.S. and the time has come to offer local support as we continue to add new features appropriate for the ever-growing range of application areas.

Also at NAB, we are launching a new product, a transport stream switch, which builds on our expertise in this area and adds another ground-breaking product for customers implementing IP-based content delivery systems. We are delighted to have Bridge Digital’s knowledgeable and experienced team of experts on the ground to support the new TS Switch, along with our other transport stream processing products in this crucial market.”