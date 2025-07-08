Triveni Digital Kicks Off NextGen TV Innovation Partnership Program

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has launched its NextGen TV Innovation Partnership Program, an initiative to support public broadcasters in their transition to ATSC 3.0.

The new program provides access to advanced ATSC 3.0 solutions, fosters collaboration and empowers stations to leverage the full benefits of NextGen TV, including enhanced video and audio capabilities, public safety communication, smart city applications and the Broadcast Positioning System (BPS).

“The ATSC 3.0 transition is imminent, and with unprecedented attacks on federal funding for public broadcasting, securing resources for this transition will be a significant challenge,” Triveni Digital CEO Mark Simpson said.

“At the same time, the new technology offers a tremendous opportunity to enhance services for public broadcasters,” he said. “This initiative is designed to address both the financial challenges and the opportunities presented by the new standard. By providing a collaborative forum for public broadcasters to share perspectives, deployment plans and technical strategies, we can build the critical mass needed to advance the industry ecosystem in support of the sector. By working together, stations can fully leverage this powerful technology upgrade and adopt ATSC 3.0 advancements that benefit their local communities.”

Triveni Digital developed this program to help public broadcasters drive innovation and overcome funding constraints. Participating stations will gain access to Triveni Digital’s full ATSC 3.0 software solutions suite, including GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 transport encoder, StreamScope XM analyzer and monitor, ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway and Station Manager management system—as well as membership on the company’s newly formed NextGen TV Innovation Board.

The Innovation Board will serve as a forum where public media stakeholders can collaborate, share best practices and influence future technology development. During regular meetings, board members will discuss deployment plans, explore use cases and coordinate efforts to accelerate NextGen TV capabilities for education, emergency alerts and community engagement.

The program is open to public broadcasters nationwide and offers special incentives for early adopters. Founding members will receive voting rights on the Innovation Board to help shape the future of the company’s ATSC 3.0 development roadmap for public broadcasters.

“Triveni Digital’s new initiative meets a critical need in the public broadcast space,” said Fred Engel, principal at Fred Engel Technology Consulting, former CTO at PBS North Carolina, and member of the board of the Advanced Television Systems Committee. “This program not only lowers the barriers to entry for ATSC 3.0 but also fosters much-needed collaboration and strategic alignment across the public media sector. It’s exactly the kind of leadership and support our industry needs right now.”

More information is available on the company’s website.