Artel Video Systems Welcomes Jason Neureiter as National Sales Manager - Broadcast

WESTFORD, Mass. -- March 16, 2017 -- Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative, real-time, multimedia delivery solutions serving global markets, today announced the appointment of Jason Neureiter as National Sales Manager - Broadcast. Based in New York City, Neureiter joins Artel with nearly 20 years of sales experience in the media, transport, and IPTV markets.

"We are excited to be adding Jason to Artel's sales team. His ability to develop and build relationships within the broadcast community will be crucial to Artel's continued growth and long-term strategy," said Tony Morelli, Chief Revenue Officer, Artel Video Systems. "Jason's energetic spirit and can-do attitude, along with his commitment to customers, will be instrumental in expanding Artel's offerings to new and existing broadcast entities."

Prior to joining Artel, Neureiter was responsible for the growth of transport delivery and content delivery network solutions at Intelsat, BT North America, Level 3, and Vubiquity.

"This is a great opportunity and an exciting time to be a part of the Artel sales team," said Neureiter. "Artel is expanding its offerings to meet the growing needs of broadcasters. I look forward to having a positive impact on Artel's future success."

Additional information about Artel is available at www.artel.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/ArtelVideoSystems-JasonNeureiter.jpg

Photo Caption: Jason Neureiter, National Sales Manager Broadcast, Artel Video Systems

Visit Artel Video Systems at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth N4511

