BenQ's New Minimalist and Premium Eye-Care Monitors Are Ready for Work and Play

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- March 16, 2017 -- BenQ America Corp., an internationally renowned provider of visual display solutions, today announced two new additions to its mainstream monitor lineup: the GL2706PQ and GC2870H. The company's latest displays are engineered to meet the demands for brightness, resolution, color saturation and a comfortable viewing experience.

"With the right monitor, users can really amp up their experience, no matter if it's better productivity at work, or clearer cinematic details for digital entertainment at home," said J.Y. Hu, vice president, business line management at BenQ America Corp. "Our latest monitors strengthen our broad portfolio, allowing users to select the features and requirements they need for their application, all without sacrificing quality or value."

The new 27" VA GL2706PQ display is suited for the home or office and features QHD 2560x1440 high resolution. Built with an LED backlight panel, the stylish monitor's QHD resolution provides more than 77% working space compared with other1920x1080 FHD displays, offering stunning clarity with more real estate. Packed with BenQ's Eye-Care technology, including ZeroFlicker(TM) and Low Blue Light, users are treated to an enjoyable experience free from the flickering and blue lighting that can cause eye distress from prolonged hours at the monitor. Adding an ergonomic height-adjustable stand allows users to set up their most comfortable viewing angles.

The 28" LED FHD 1920x1080 GC2870H is ideal for home or office use, especially for end-users who require high resolution for a more detailed viewing experience with a wider working space. Its 85% NTSC color gamut coverage delivers more true-to-life images, surpassing the conventional 72% NTSC coverage rate, which results in better color reproduction, particularly in the red, green, yellow and magenta color spectrums. In addition, the 8-bit color performance and 3,000:1 native contrast ratio deliver smoother and more stable color transitions by rendering a total of 16.7 million color shades simultaneously. With 178°/178° wide-viewing angles, users can experience authentic colors and ultra-sharp details from any direction. Also, featuring Eye-Care technology, the GC2870H is designed to filter out harmful blue light, effectively decreasing eye fatigue and irritation. Plus, digital entertainment is made easy via its HDMI interface.

Both models are available now, with MSRPs of $189 for the GC2870H and $299 for the GL2706PQ. More information on the full line of BenQ products is available at www.BenQ.us.

