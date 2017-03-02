Amagi 2017 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

At the 2017 NAB Show, Amagi, a pioneer in path-breaking content delivery and monetization platforms for the broadcast industry, will highlight its new cloud-based offerings. The new products and services offer increased operational efficiency, scalability, and cost savings to broadcasters in North America and beyond.

Amagi will unveil the world's first cloud-based managed broadcast services at the 2017 NAB Show. The Fully automated, end-to-end managed broadcast services enable TV networks, content owners, operators, and OTT platforms to manage, store and archive, schedule, playout, deliver, monitor, and monetize library, live and VOD content leveraging public cloud infrastructure.

The key benefits of the new services are their simplicity, transparency, and high degree of automation, which substantially reduces the cost of broadcast operations in comparison to traditional, manual-intensive managed services prevalent in the industry. Coupled with its extensive partnerships for providing fiber, satellite, and IP delivery, as well as creative and content management capabilities, Amagi offers TV networks, platforms, and content owners a one-stop shop for handling linear TV content.

With Amagi, broadcasters have a simple but technically advanced launchpad to take their content to any location or device, across satellite, fiber, cloud, IPTV, and OTT TV. Amagi packs in monetization with targeted and personalized ad insertion across linear and OTT feeds, combined with the opportunity for ad sales partnerships and programmatic buying.

Amagi's pioneering STORM ad insertion solution is now available on the Intel(R) platform. The popular and widely deployed STORM solution packs much more power in terms of capability, with support for multiple interfaces (e.g., IP, SDI, and ASI), multiple feed formats (e.g., SD and HD), multiple insertion formats (e.g., video, full screen graphics, scrolls, and tickers) as well as multiple channels on the same device. STORM will continue to support standard replacement triggers such as SCTE-35, Packet 31, DTMF cue tones, and Amagi Watermark. The platform is compatible with both cloud-based ad insertion and replacement content transported over satellite trickle bandwidth.TV networks using STORM have full control of frame-accurate ad insertions, and can manage and monitor the entire workflow through a web-based UI.

Amagi has strengthened its cloud-based channel playout platform with a premium and powerful scheduling feature that adds further flexibility in creating a world-class playout of channels. The comprehensive new scheduling feature in CLOUDPORT 3.0 helps to create frame-accurate presentation schedules from scratch, stitching together programming content, commercials, static and dynamic graphics, squeeze backs, event triggers, and live event integrations. The scheduling feature makes CLOUDPORT 3.0 a comprehensive, one-stop solution for end-to-end creation of linear TV channels for broadcasters and OTT platform providers.

Amagi is the world's first cloud-based managed broadcast services and targeted advertising solutions company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 30 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi also provides targeted advertising solutions to 2,500+ brands, shaping the future of TV advertising. Amagi is headquartered in Bangalore with offices in New York City, London, Hong Kong, New Delhi, and Mumbai.

