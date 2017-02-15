Auralex® Now Shipping 40th Anniversary Edition ProKit-1™ and ProKit-2™ SonoSuede™ ProPanel™ Kits

— Highly effective at controlling critical mid- and high-band frequencies, these all-in-one acoustical room treatment systems are designed to address the acoustic and aesthetic needs of the small and medium-sized project studio as well as the most demanding professional mix/mastering environments —

Indianapolis, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the world’s leading brand of acoustical treatments, celebrating its 40th anniversary, is now shipping its 40th Anniversary Edition ProPanel™ ProKit-1™ and ProKit-2™ kits, Auralex’s popular all-in-one acoustical room treatment systems designed to address the acoustic and aesthetic needs of the small and medium-sized project studio (ProKit-1) as well as the most demanding professional mix/mastering environments (ProKit-2) are now available in SonoSuede™ configurations.

Consisting of beveled-edge 2’x4’x2” ProPanel SonoSuede fabric-wrapped Class A absorptive fiberglass panels, these cost-effective kits are highly effective at controlling critical mid- and high-band frequencies. The SonoSuede ProKit-1 and ProKit-2 kits also include 2’x4’x2” mitered-edge ProPanel corner treatments that provide low-frequency absorption, which is critical in small and medium-sized rooms. Based on the 2” thickness of the ProPanels included in both kits, there is a greater surface area of coverage per panel over other competing offerings. The Auralex SonoSuede ProKit-1 and ProKit-2 room treatment systems are available in two fabric choices, red or black, and include all mounting hardware. Additional Cloud and Monitor Isolation packages are also available.

ProPanel SonoSuede ProKit-1:

For rooms 12’x12’ and up:

(2) M224 SST & OBS

(7) B224 SST & OBS

ProPanel SonoSuede ProKit-2:

For rooms 18’x20’ and up:

(6) M224 SST & OBS

(12) B224 SST & OBS

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com.