Starfish to detail new transport stream processing benefits at Mobile World Congress 2017

Starfish Technologies, a pioneer in broadcast ad insertion technology, will be on hand at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona from February 27 through 2 March to discuss how its new transport stream processing technologies can reduce the artefacts introduced by the previous generation of switching products that currently impact the performance of IP delivery of television.

Starfish will be present on the Great Britain Pavilion in Hall 7 of Barcelona’s Fira Gran Via conference facility throughout Mobile World Congress to discuss how its technology can meet the requirements for video quality preservation and improved ad insertion techniques.

Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford said, “As the shift to IP-based delivery infrastructures gathers pace, long propagation delays and frame-accurate switching limitations can negatively impact the transition.

“We have added significant new features to our already class-leading TS Splicer product that also offers GOP boundary and frame-accurate transport stream media splicing, with ad server capability, and SCTE 35 opt-out signal decoding – all on enterprise-grade OTS hardware.”

Blatchford adds, “Our new transport stream processing product that will be launched at NAB 2017 builds on our expertise with this technology and adds another ground-breaking product for customers implementing IP-based content delivery systems.”

Application areas for TS Splicer include ad insertion, regional content insertion, and the increasingly common requirement to block advertisements in OTT systems. Moreover, its frame-accurate splicing process occurs without the need for full stream decoding, which substantially reduces the introduction of artefacts.