Veset will feature Nimbus at BVE 2017

BVE 2017, Stand K18 (IABM) – At BVE 2017, leading broadcast technology provider Veset will feature Nimbus, a new platform for versatile, powerful, and fully cloud-based ingest, storage, and playout that also includes powerful new tools for live event management.

Veset provides pioneering all-in-one true cloud playout enabling customers to create professional TV channels without client-side hardware.

Veset Nimbus increases operational flexibility, eliminates the need for upfront capital expenditure or long-term commitments, and lowers the overall costs of maintenance and support while maximising cloud technology benefits.

Because Veset Nimbus runs on AWS, it can be run from anywhere in the world. It can also if desired be deployed on hybrid, private or other public clouds.

Veset Chief Executive Officer Igor Krol said, “We have been successful regulars at trade shows for a number of years, but we look forward to our first official stand presence at BVE. We see it as an excellent opportunity to develop closer relationships with broadcasters, as well as the broader community - including system integrators and consultants - and answer their questions regarding cloud ingest, storage and playout solutions.

“It will also be a bonus to attend BVE with our partners, Cerberus and Zixi, as we deliver cost-efficient, broadcast-grade, true-cloud playout that is closely integrated with their IP video delivery software and service solutions."

Veset services can be discussed on BVE Stand K18 (IABM) at London’s ExCel from 28 February – 2 March. For more information, visit www.veset.tv.