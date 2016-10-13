Masstech and Qualstar Team Up to Deliver Affordable LTO Archiving Solutions

October 13, 2016 — TORONTO, Ontario and SIMI VALLEY, California: Masstech – the trusted provider of innovative, advanced workflow and media asset management solutions – and data storage systems manufacturer Qualstar Corporation have partnered to offer broadcasters and media organizations affordable LTO tape-based archiving solutions.

Qualstar tape libraries have been qualified for seamless interoperability with the MassStore technology platform that powers all of Masstech’s media management solutions, enabling reliable, automated archiving workflows that maximize efficiency while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO). Qualstar libraries using LTO-7 tape technology are particularly well-suited to meet the needs of premium media and entertainment customers, cost-effectively offering high capacity in a compact form factor with faster data transfer rates.

"Qualstar’s tape libraries offer customers a reliable, affordable storage option for archiving, with their LTO-7 systems particularly enticing," said Mike Palmer, Vice President of Business Strategy at Masstech. "Qualstar also shares our philosophy of helping customers manage their TCO, with no hidden capacity-based costs. Qualstar libraries are sold with all tape slots fully licensed and available. This partnership further exemplifies our commitment to supporting the broadest array of storage options while delivering great value to our customers."

Combined Qualstar and Masstech installations are already in use in television network and newsroom environments for top-tier media companies.

"Masstech is a trusted name among broadcasters and major entertainment brands, with innovative solutions and a loyal and rapidly expanding global customer base," said Arun Vaishampayan, Qualstar VP of Global Sales. "We’re excited to be working closely with Masstech to unite the technical, operational and economic advantages of our data storage solutions with the intuitive user experiences and advanced workflow efficiency of Masstech’s software."

Masstech offers a complete range of solutions for advanced applications including media asset management, newsroom content archiving and exchange, archive management, syndicated content aggregation and more. Bridging diverse systems and processes within a facility or across multiple sites, Masstech solutions simplify operations and deliver exceptional ROI while letting media companies realize the full value of their content. Masstech’s intelligent archive management capabilities have no additional Masstech licensing or support fees as customers expand their storage.

Qualstar provides an extensive range of tape library models ranging from entry-level to enterprise, all offering outstanding cost-effectiveness, reliability and expandability. Qualstar strives to deliver the best price/performance ratio on the market, with no hidden costs such as slot licensing fees. Hot-swappable, redundant component options and independent monitoring reinforce dependability, while field-expandable form factors enable customers to easily increase their storage capacity as their business needs grow. Qualstar libraries are backed by a standard two or three-year warranty, advanced remote diagnostic tools and exceptional technical support.

Qualstar will exhibit in booth 427 at the SMPTE 2016 Technical Conference, taking place October 25-27 in Hollywood, California.

For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com. For more information about Qualstar, please visit www.qualstar.com.

About Qualstar Corporation – Qualstar, founded in 1984, is a diversified electronics manufacturer specializing in data storage and power supplies. Qualstar is a leading provider of LTO based data storage products that are used to provide highly scalable and reliable solutions to store and retrieve very large quantities of electronic data. Qualstar’s products are known throughout the world for high quality and Simply Reliable™ designs that provide years of trouble-free service. More information is available at www.qualstar.com.

About Masstech – Masstech provides innovative software solutions and expertise that media organizations trust to manage their valuable digital media content and related information throughout its lifecycle. Masstech delivers superior user experiences, unmatched ROI and frictionless media asset management workflows that enable our customers to maximize their efficiency, monetize their content across multiple platforms, create better productions, enhance their competitive position, and save time and money. Masstech is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with international offices serving a marquee customer base that spans the globe. For complete information, visit www.masstech.com.

