MultiDyne Accentuates High-Density, Configurable Fiber Transport at IBC2016

Hauppauge, NY, August 31, 2016—MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems announces the availability of two recently-introduced solutions that extend the possibilities of fiber transport and connectivity for broadcast and production applications. In addition to enhancing configurability for users via more modular options, MultiDyne’s new innovations also ensure that users can easily mix and match field and portable enclosures—along with a myriad of modular signal processing functions—for maximum flexibility in the field.

At the upcoming IBC2016 show in Amsterdam (September 9-13), visitors to the MultiDyne stand will see the company’s latest innovations for fixed and mobile applications that incorporate exceptional signal density, multi-format compatibility and rugged durability as common tenets. In the fiber transport universe, this means lighter weights, lower costs and flexible architectures for moving video, audio, data and power between two points.

Now shipping, MultiDyne will showcase the following innovations at Stand 11.D40:

A new series of openGearmodules for high-density audio, videoand data signal transport

An expanded set of portable units, including the high-density, ultra-flexible and scalableBullDog™fiber transport system adaptable for field locations lacking infrastructure

An expansionoftheFiberSaver series for increasing signal capacity without additional cabling

“MultiDyne is focused on helping our customers achieve more with less baggage, whether they are in a studio or venue, on a truck or on the move,” said Frank Jachetta, president, MultiDyne. “These new systems represent the common goals of lighter weights, fewer components and greater format compatibility for our customers. Ultimately, each innovation delivers tangible benefits in the form of higher operational efficiency, and lower total cost of ownership.”

openGear

The openGear name represents a collection of innovations from terminal gear vendors that use its open architecture and modular frame system for compatibility across conversion, distribution, networking and other signal processing applications. At IBC, MultiDyne’s contribution to the openGear community expands with the availability of new fiber cards to support two bi-directional links for HD-SDI signals to 1080p 3Gb/s. The same cards also provide 8x8 signal capacity for AES and analog audio, Ethernet, data and GPIO control.

MultiDyne will also introduce new portable counterparts to its openGear frames that adopt the same format flexibility, while significantly increasing its modular density and configurability. This will give users the ability to interoperate between high-density, monitored openGear cards and portable field units.

BullDog

BullDog is a 4K-compatible, purpose-built modular platform that excels in flexibility, versatility and compact form factorfor broadcasters and production teams in the field. Its architecture marries an ultra-compact (3.5”H x 6” W x 12” L) rugged enclosure—designed to withstand harsh indoor and outdoor environments—with high-density I/O capacity; and versatile signal compatibility across HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, tally and power requirements. It is also 4K-compatible and features interoperability with openGear cards.

A BullDog configuration can include both a send and receive unit to move signals over a single fiber, or users can transport signals from the field unit to modular openGear cards back at the receive site. The BullDog is especially useful in sports or ENG applications that require signal transport to and from remote locations lacking a supporting video/audio infrastructure. For example, a user can power inject from a truck or studio, drop a BullDog on the sidelines of a football game or anywhere along a golf course. The field engineer simply plugs microphones, cameras and/or support gear into the BullDog to return signals to the receive location.

The BullDog’s modular design allows users to quickly reconfigure signal paths and hot-swap cards, including its openGear series in alignment with industry standards. This means that in a BullDog field deployment, the enhanced flexibility of the common MultiDyne architecture gives users the freedom to use openGear cards back at the receive location. When used with openGear frames, users also have the option of integrating an openGear-compliant network management system for end-to-end signal monitoring and troubleshooting.

FiberSaver

MultiDyne will also unveil a 12Gb/s version to the already popular FiberSaver line. The FiberSaver-12G will accept up 36 optical signals for transport over two fibers, all from a compact 1RU frame; whilethe 6- and 12-channel versionsreduce the housing to just five-inches square, 1 ¾ inches. The FiberSaver-12G is also compatible with 3Gb/s and 1.5Gb/s signals for optimal format flexibility, andis ideal for putting up to 18 SMPTE camera or IP signals onto one fiber, without the need to manage wavelengths. In addition, all fiber savers will transport any optical, digital signal, regardless of content or format.

