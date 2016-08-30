EditShare Tells Its Flow Story at IBC2016

Basingstoke, UK – August 30, 2016 –EditShare will make IBC2016 the official launch pad for its brand newFlow Story, a professional fast-turnaround, remote editing application. A module of the EditShare Flow media asset management solution, Flow Story offers advanced proxy editing and roundtrip workflow support with professional editing features and functions courtesy of the legendary Lightworks NLE. “Having spent nearly a decade transforming Lightworks into a robust editor that has to date more than 3 million registered users, it is my privilege to take the core of that effort and help develop it into a new tool that will eliminate the bottlenecks and challenges of working remotely and on tight deadlines,” comments Matt Sandford, Flow Story product manager, EditShare. “Flow Story delivers all of the features and functions you’d expect in your professional editing application, combined with the ability to connect to your on-premise storage and access media assets when needed, giving users the convenience of working anywhere in the world. No clunky web-based interface. It’s a simple-to-use editor that delivers a great experience throughout the entire workflow.”

The Flow Story

With a heritage steeped in non-linear editing (NLE) and end-to-end video workflows for broadcast and media, EditShare has utilised the engine of the award-winning Lightworks NLE to create Flow Story. Unlike traditional NLEs, Flow Story allows users to work remotely with secure access to on-premise storage and media assets via an Internet connection. Ideal for news, sports, editorial and other productions where users may be outside the facility, Flow Story lets users assemble content, add voiceovers and collaborate with other NLEs for finishing, delivery or playout of packages. Direct access to on-premise storage accelerates content exchange within the safety of a secure network.

Sandford elaborates on the ability of Flow Story to bridge the critical gaps when editing remotely: “Thanks to the advanced round trip support, Flow Story fosters a faster and more collaborative edit, review and approval process. And with full Flow MAM integration, users can organize automated features such as transcoding, notifications, video QC and the archiving process to optimize productions and the way they manage the media.”

Flow Story Feature Highlights

Wide Format Support – Flow Story supports hundreds of formats including ProRes, Avid DNxHD, AVC-Intra and XDCAM, through to 4K and beyond, such as RED R3D, XAVC, Cinema DNG and DPX. As well as working with low-resolution proxy files, users can import and publish many popular formats to the EditShare storage server.

– Flow Story supports hundreds of formats including ProRes, Avid DNxHD, AVC-Intra and XDCAM, through to 4K and beyond, such as RED R3D, XAVC, Cinema DNG and DPX. As well as working with low-resolution proxy files, users can import and publish many popular formats to the EditShare storage server. Voice Over (VO) – Simple-to-use VO tools let users finalize packages at their desk or out in the field. Flow Story auto-detects and enables any connected audio input device. Users can upload newly created voice over files and clips they have created locally.

– Simple-to-use VO tools let users finalize packages at their desk or out in the field. Flow Story auto-detects and enables any connected audio input device. Users can upload newly created voice over files and clips they have created locally. Edit While Capture – Flow Story’s unique ‘Edit While Capture’ feature allows any format (including Long GOP) to be accessed during recording using EditShare Flow MAM or Geevs Ingest servers. This is ideal for fast turnaround environments such as live events and sports highlights.

– Flow Story’s unique ‘Edit While Capture’ feature allows any format (including Long GOP) to be accessed during recording using EditShare Flow MAM or Geevs Ingest servers. This is ideal for fast turnaround environments such as live events and sports highlights. Real time collaboration – When connected to any EditShare Flow Database, Flow Story has real time collaboration with other Flow users, such as Flow Browse and AirFlow. Projects, clips, sequences, markers and metadata are all updated and synchronised in real time.

– When connected to any EditShare Flow Database, Flow Story has real time collaboration with other Flow users, such as Flow Browse and AirFlow. Projects, clips, sequences, markers and metadata are all updated and synchronised in real time. NLE Integration – Flow Story supports industry-standard NLEs (and DAWs) such as Avid Media Composer®, Adobe Premiere®, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve® and Avid ProTools®. A creative hub, Flow Story facilitates collaboration among editors through AAF, an interchange file format that advances round trip workflows.

– Flow Story supports industry-standard NLEs (and DAWs) such as Avid Media Composer®, Adobe Premiere®, Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve® and Avid ProTools®. A creative hub, Flow Story facilitates collaboration among editors through AAF, an interchange file format that advances round trip workflows. Work Offline – Flow Story is purpose-built with remote editing in mind. Whilst you only need a regular Internet connection to access your content, that is not always possible. Flow Story can work in a standalone mode, accessing existing Flow projects in motion. Flow Story projects are synchronised via Internet, ensuring the entire team can see the latest updates.

– Flow Story is purpose-built with remote editing in mind. Whilst you only need a regular Internet connection to access your content, that is not always possible. Flow Story can work in a standalone mode, accessing existing Flow projects in motion. Flow Story projects are synchronised via Internet, ensuring the entire team can see the latest updates. Advanced real time effects, including Colour, Titles and DVEs – Utilising the power of the graphics card, all the real-time effects can be played back remotely or locally without the need for rendering or flattening.

– Utilising the power of the graphics card, all the real-time effects can be played back remotely or locally without the need for rendering or flattening. Third party integration with Audio Network – Browse the incredible selection of Audio Network music directly from within Flow Story. Stream MP3 audio files directly over sequences, add search criteria that best suits requirements, then register or sign in to purchase directly. The full quality track is then downloaded and available within the project.

About EditShare

EditShare is the technology pioneer in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the post-production, TV, and film industries. EditShare's ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management, and Lightworks - the world's first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.

