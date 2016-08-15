Artel to Showcase DLC450 IP Gateway for HD/SD/ASI and 1GigE Transport at IBC2016

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Aug. 15, 2016 -- At IBC2016, Artel Video Systems, a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets, will showcase its DLC450 IP Gateway for transport of HD, SD, ASI, and GigE signals over 10G Ethernet networks. The DLC450 expands IP support in Artel's flagship DigiLink Media Transport Platform.

Designed specifically to address customers' growing requirements as they migrate from direct fiber to IP networks, the DLC450 supports auto-sensing of standards-based, broadcast-quality HD-SDI, SD-SDI, and ASI video formats. Integrated seamlessly within the DigiLink platform, the DLC450 utilizes SMPTE 2022-1/2/5/6 IP Encapsulation and optional Forward Error Correction (FEC) algorithms for flexible configurations that maximize reliable performance and minimize latency. Also, a 1 GigE IP interface allows end users to bridge IP data for greater bandwidth utilization of the 10G Ethernet interface.

"The broadcast industry is quickly migrating to IP-based systems, and customers managing complex workflows need video, audio, and data transport solutions that support multiple formats and technologies," said Mike Rizzo, President of Artel Video Systems. "To address the multifaceted requirements of this growing market, Artel enhanced the DLC450 to provide greater flexibility and bandwidth efficiency to ensure reliable video and data transport over IP networks."

Artel Video Systems will showcase the DLC450 and other DigiLink solutions for the first time at the IBC2016 show in stand 10.B20 and is scheduled to participate in the Video Services Forum's Interop at the show.

Also at IBC2016, Artel will introduce a new line of broadcast-quality media transport solutions to complement its DigiLink and FiberLink offerings. Attendees are encouraged to stop by stand 10.B20 to learn more.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world-class provider of innovative IP- and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and related markets. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; FiberLink, the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products; and ScanDo computer video scan converters. Artel Video Systems is an employee-owned business. More information is available at www.artel.com.

