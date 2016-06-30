Broadcast Wireless Systems to unveil plans for new H.265 codec platform at IBC 2016

IBC 2016, Stand 1.A78 (Sematron): Broadcast Wireless Systems, which offers objective technical expertise on specialist broadcast RF requirements, will unveil its plans for a new H.265/4K video codec platform at IBC 2016.

Broadcast Wireless Systems Commercial Director Stuart Brown said, “Wireless camera operators face a double-squeeze. The demand for 2K and 4K content is increasing while available RF spectrum is simultaneously being reduced. We provide a cost-effective method for wireless camera users to upgrade to 2K and 4K operation without replacing their existing systems”.

Broadcast Wireless will share space on the Sematron stand, where it will not only provide details of its latest codec development, but actively solicit input from prospective end users that will collectively form part of the final design.

Brown added, “From the outset, we decided that we would only proceed with our new H.265/4K platform if we could offer a demonstrable, real-world solution to our customers, which is why features such as low, two-frames in 4K delay and low 10W power consumption are integral to the platform. However, before we finalise our offering, we’re actually going to do what others only talk about, and that is consult with end users to ensure we develop what is best for their needs.”

Broadcast Wireless will also feature its latest offerings in terms of advanced wireless transmitters, high-level systems integration, and turnkey project management. The company also takes 100 percent responsibility for design and integration as well as round-the-clock service and support for every component in each system that it supplies.

