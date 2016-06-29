Barnfind BarnOne Frames Head to Rio

Sandefjord, Norway — Barnfind Technologies, manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, announces that more than 100 Barnfind BarnOne frames will be employed for mission-critical transmissions this August during the world famous competitive sporting events to be held in Rio de Janeiro.

According to Wiggo Evensen, Barnfind CEO, there will be between 10 to 12 broadcasters and sports/event-related companies that will be using the flexible and unique BarnOne frames to ensure that their operations run smoothly.

"Broadcast sports is an extremely important market segment for Barnfind. Our unique built-in router and our ability to handle any SFPs enables clients to change signal transport configurations on the fly, making the platform ideal for events with multiple locations. Barnfind gear has been used in many different instances such as race tracks like MotoGP and F1, and we are pleased to report that sales in that area have increased tremendously over the past two years,” explains Evensen. “Our flexible stage-boxes can handle any signal format in any mix.”

The BarnOne platform is based on the universal SFP (Small Form Factor Pluggable) offerings. Barnfind accepts all kinds of SFP manufacturers following the MSA standard, which means that the company also allows clients to integrate other SFP’s into the BarnOne platform other than the ones the company offers in its own portfolio. With BarnOne, users can reduce their footprint from 3-6RU to 1RU BarnOne! The platform offers all functions in one frame including fiber transport, PtP, WDM, CWDM, DWDM, routing, embedding, IP/ASI conversion, distribution, add/drop/pass, HDMI, SNMP and offers easy integration to other third-party control systems (e.g. Skyline).

“Our popularity among many camera manufacturers is also increasing,” added Evensen. “They realize that the Barnfind solutions are very valuable for CAM-CCU (video, audio, tally, intercom and RCP) transport. Barnfind’s new high-low SFP system is unique in its ability to handle up to 18 cameras and CCUs on one single fiber which has resulted in significant interest and many sales."

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function, low power consumption signal transportation platform which supports numerous signals in one frame. Common video and telco formats including KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, ASI to IP, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. are supported. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind has no-cost control software called BarnStudio which can be downloaded from the website. In addition to this there is also the possibility to use many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LSB/VSM, BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Due to low jitter and latency Barnfind offers the worlds most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide in addition to an office in the UK and in the US.

For more information: http://www.barnfind.no