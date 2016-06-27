Media Links Expands Product Management Team

Media Global Links, a 2014 Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and market leader in media-over-IP transport solutions announces the appointment of Alexander J. Borbely Jr. to the position of Senior Solutions Product Line Manager.

In his new position at Media Global Links, Alex will be responsible for managing the Company’s premier MD8000 platform of media-over-IP products, which is recognized worldwide as the leading technology for carrier and broadcast class media transport. He will develop product and marketing strategies, business plans for the product line, as well as approaches for innovative new solutions in Media Links’ portfolio.

Alex joins Media Links from The Switch, where he most recently served as VP of New Product Development, bringing with him tremendous experience of 25+ years in the broadcast, telecommunications and media industries. Prior to that, Alex spent 14 years with AT&T in a variety of complex technical, product management, IT and engineering positions. His solid background includes establishing key business partnerships for solutions technology enhancements, designing and building global video and fiber networks and a solutions approach to effective product development.

“Alex’s experience and track record demonstrates a varied and deep understanding of our customer’s needs and how the market and technology is changing and evolving,” comments John Dale, Chief Marketing Officer at Media Global Links. “With his extensive technical knowledge, industry knowhow and passion for product development, Alex will be a critical and valuable addition to our growing product management team.”

“Media Links is a recognized leader in the IP video and media equipment space,” comments Alex Borbely. “I am thrilled about joining the team and helping to steer the company’s growth and innovation.”

Alexander will be based in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.