IMT Acquires Elegant Workflow Consulting

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. (IMT) has acquired Elegant Workflow Consulting and it's founder, Dave Ginsberg, has agreed to become a principal consultant to IMT's roster of media technology industry thought leaders.



Elegant Workflow Consulting, a year old strategic consulting firm, provided IT, business process consulting, design and analysis to companies ranging from startups to major corporations in the media and technology industries. Ginsberg is a senior level technology consultant with over two decades of experience in the design and engineering of advanced digital media workflows for media and entertainment companies. An expert in IT systems, digital asset management and workflow methodologies, Ginsberg has implemented some of the most complex and sophisticated technology systems ever deployed in Hollywood.



"I started Elegant Workflow Consulting last summer because I missed architecting new types of digital media storage and distribution systems," says Ginsberg. "Now with IMT's great engineering support in-house, and with access to IMT's technology partners, I can expand on my work with a growing list of clients."



Before Elegant Workflow Consulting, Ginsberg was the CTO of the Sundance Institute, and prior to his role at Sundance, he was a senior technology executive at Warner Bros. "The technology systems he developed in these two large media environments are driving transformational business processes and serve to demonstrate Ginsberg's unique ability to architect and deploy the most advanced digital media workflows in the industry," said Jason Kranitz, IMT's SVP and business leader of the Media Services business unit.



"Dave has been a client of IMT's for several years, so we know him well. His approach to solving complex technology problems fits right into our well-honed methodology. The current projects at Elegant Workflow Consulting will fit nicely under the IMT umbrella," said Bruce Lyon, IMT co-founder and CEO.



ABOUT INTEGRATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (IMT)

Integrated Media Technologies Inc. is a leading consulting and systems integrator for digital media, and information technology. The company offers scalable solutions to manage complex technology projects from end-to-end, including research, system analysis and design, technology selection and supply, testing, installation, training and support. IMT was ranked #25 in Inc. Magazines list of the 500 fastest growing IT services companies in America.



For more information, visit http://www.imtglobalinc.com