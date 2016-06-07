Volicon Adds Van Balasundaram to Its Engineering Team

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- June 7, 2016 -- Volicon, now part of Verizon Digital Media Services, today announced that Van Balasundaram has joined the company's engineering team as systems engineer. Balasundaram brings with him 16 years of experience as a sales engineer, solution architect, platform manager, and marketing director for digital video delivery systems and services.

"Van has tremendous experience in overseeing development, marketing, and management of advanced technology supporting the full content life cycle -- from acquisition through distribution -- across online platforms," said Paul Higuera, senior director of sales at Volicon. "In developing everything from solution architectures to specific market strategies, he has demonstrated skill in creative problem-solving and in producing results. We are confident that he will be an immediate asset to the company, and we are pleased to welcome him on board."

Balasundaram joins Volicon having most recently served as director of marketing at Digital TV Labs, where he was responsible for all marketing activities for all products. He earlier served in product marketing for automation and asset management at Harris Systems and as a principal solutions engineer at Ipercast International. Over nearly 10 years with BT, one of the world's leading communications services companies, he held roles including solutions architect, BT Vision content-processing platform manager, senior sales engineer, BT Movio (Virgin Mobile) and MediaRelay platform manager, and network architect. Balasundaram holds a bachelor's degree (with honors) in electronic engineering with computer science from the University College London.

Balasundaram is based in Sutton, U.K., and reports directly to Higuera.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform® provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. In March 2016, Volicon was acquired by Verizon Digital Media Services, now a part of AOL. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

