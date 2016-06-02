Barnfind Announces Plans to Showcase 12G / 4K Capabilities at InfoComm 2016

Suwanee, GA — Barnfind Americas, the U.S.-based presence for Barnfind Technologies, the Norwegian manufacturer of a multi-functional, signal neutral fiber transport platform, is featuring significant additions to the popular BarnMini family of small portable, low cost, devices for the single channel extension of BNC, SFP, and/or HDMI connections at InfoComm 2016. The company will highlight new BarnMini modules that handle 4K and support signals up to 12G, and showcase well-established models that deliver simple and reliable point-to-point digital extensions. Barnfind Americas will also have the widely-embraced BarnOne BTF1-07 frame on display that supports all signals and functions in one chassis and features a built-in 32x32 router for the ultimate in flexibility.

New to InfoComm:BarnMini-11

The new BarnMini-11, big brother to Barnfind’s popular BarnMini-01, delivers simple and reliable point-to-point digital extension and offers support up to 12G. It can handle 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a lower data rate than 12G. BarnMini-11 was developed in response to customer requests and is equipped with re-clocker, just as BarnMini-01. It is available as a standalone unit with a separate PSU, or mounted into the BarnMini frame, BTF-Mini-16 that houses any combination of 16 BarnMini modules with a common PSU.

New to InfoComm:BarnMini-12

Following on the success of the company’ BarnMini-02 with 2 x SFP port for transceiver and capacity up to 3G SFPs, Barnfind now introduces BarnMini-12, with support up to 12G capacity. The BarnMini-12 can handle 12G, 10G, 4K and any other video format with a lower data rate than 12G. It is equipped with re-clocker as the BarnMini-02. BarnMini-12 is available as a standalone unit with a separate PSU, or mounted into the BarnMini frame, BTF-Mini-16 that houses any combination of 16 BarnMini modules with a common PSU.

InfoComm Highlights: BarnMini-01, 02, 03 and 04

Barnfind’s BarnMini-01 provides 2 x BNC and 1 x SFP (MSA standard or 3rd party SFP), while the BarnMini-02 comes with 2 x SFP and is optimal for converting multimode to single mode fiber, and single mode to multimode fiber in addition to handling any other application.

BarnMini-03 operates from HDMI to any SDI SFP. Any of Barnfind’s SFPs in the program or third-party will work as long as they follow the MSA standard. The BarnMini-04 will operate the opposite way with input from any SDI SFP to output HDMI.

InfoComm Highlight: BarnOne BTF1-07

All BarnOne Frames are equipped with a full built-in intelligent 32 x 32 crosspoint matrix for the full flexibility to route, switch and duplicate any input to any output, regardless if it is optical or coaxial. At InfoComm, the company will show the BTF1-07 unit that includes 16 SFP ports, a 16-port fiber multiplexer and 8 BNC connectors.

About Barnfind

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a flexible, innovative, multifunctional, signal-neutral transport platform for a wide variety of media environments, including broadcast, cable, satellite, OTT, and telecom, all in one frame. The company's solutions offer unsurpassed functionality, usability, and reliability at a cost-effective price point.

Barnfind Americas, the U.S.-based presence for the Norwegian manufacturer, also offers integration, technical support, and repair services.

For further information about Barnfind Technologies: www.barnfind.no.

For further information about Barnfind Americas: www.barnfindamericas.com

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

# # #

Barnfind Technologies contact: Wiggo Evensen / wiggo@barnfind.no

Barnfind Americas contact: Lita Honkpo /+1-949-388-9078 x 114 / lita.honkpo@barnfindamericas.com

Press contact: Desert Moon / Harriet Diener / 845-512-8283 / harriet@desertmoon.tv