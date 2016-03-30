Platinum Tools® Showcases 10Gig Termination Kit at 2016 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 30, 2016- Platinum Tools(R) (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation and hand termination of wire and cable, is proud to announce it will showcase the new 10Gig Termination Kit (P/N 90170) during the 2016 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C12630.The new system, which exceeds 10Gig performance standard requirements for streaming high bandwidth across Cat6E, Cat6A, and Cat7 cable, is now shipping with an MSRP of $240.00.

“The 10Gig Termination turnkey field kit includes Cat6A shielded connectors, the Tele-Titan™Xg Cat6A crimp tool, cable jacket stripper, and external ground tab crimper,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools, Inc. product manager. “Streaming media traffic, whether, data, audio or video, is on a sharp rise and networks are demanding more bandwidth. That means bigger and usually shielded cable, such as Cat6E, Cat6A and Cat7. Our new 10Gig Kit terminates larger cable to meet 10Gig standards.”

The connector choice is critical. In today’s world, it needs to be at least 10-Gig rated, cable compatible, and field-terminate capable. “Our 10-Gig Cat6A shielded connector not only meets, but exceeds these requirements,” Phillips added. “Used along with the Tele-TitanXg Crimp Tool, our cable jacket stripper and external ground tab shielded crimper you achieve a consistent and optimal termination every time.”

10-Gig Shielded Connector RJ45 Cat6A (P/N 106190) specs:

·Max cable OD: 8.5mm/0.335in.

·Max conductor OD: 1.35mm/0.053in.

·Exceeds 10-Gig performance standard

·UL and RoHS compliant

Tele-TitanXg Crimp Tool (P/N 12515)

Compact, balanced and fits in the hand or pocket easily. Specifically built for our 10-Gig connector, it terminates all pins to industry specified crimp heights with nominal hand force. The embedded cable strippers for round and flat cables easily adjust and control depth of the blade when stripping Cat5e/6 cables. Includes a built-in cable cutter.

Cyclops 2 Cable Jacket Stripper (P/N 15010)

Removes the cable jackets from many types of twisted pair, multicore, and fiber optic cables. It self adjusts to automatically cut PVC, plenum, and others without damaging the braids, foils, or conductors. One piece design, ready-to-use right out of the package.

CT-360 Crimper (P/N 12360C)

The lightweight, easy-to-use CT-360 performs 360 crimps on the external ground tab of shielded RJ45 connectors for Cat5e, Cat6E, Cat7, Cat5/6, and Cat6A cables for a concentric termination with full control.

For more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools



Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

# # #