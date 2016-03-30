Black Box to Demo Broadcast Solutions at NAB 2016

Visit Black Box at NAB 2016 to see scalable, engineered KVM solutions for live production, post production, and animation. Use guest pass code LV3365 to get in for free!

High-performance KVM lets any operator access any server or application from any console. It also lets users easily reconfigure edit suites and server access for different user requirements. Learn more about accessing, sharing, managing, and viewing data and video sources in real-time with Black Box KVM technology.

The extensive Black Box KVM portfolio features enterprise KVM solutions for today with innovation for tomorrow, including:

Stop by the Black Box booth any time during the show, April 16–21, 2016. Email Bill.Frazier@BlackBox.com to schedule an appointment.

Can’t make it to NAB 2016? Call 1-877-877-2269 to speak with an application engineer about high-performance KVM needs today.