Tedial Introduces The Version Factory - the World's First True Media Factory - at NAB 2016

Malaga, Spain – Tedial, the leading independent MAM technology solutions specialist, has revealed plans to introduce Version Factory, the world’s first true media factory workflow, at NAB 2016, and highlight its newly released Evolution BPM, the industry’s fastest and most flexible Business Process Management workflow engine. Both solutions will be demonstrated in Booth N 5516 throughout the show.

“Since 2001, Tedial has been a true industry visionary, bringing the most technologically advanced MAM and IT solutions to broadcasters and media companies in all corners of the globe,” explains Jay Batista, Tedial general manager, North American operations, “Last year we launched Tedial™ Evolution at NAB, which drove media management to a whole new level, and won acclaim via multiple industry awards. This year we are surpassing all expectations with the Version Factory and Evolution BPM. Both are light years ahead of traditional workflow solutions and provide our customers with an exponential measure of efficiency and path to profitability. ”

Tedial Version Factory

Based on 15 years of innovations, Tedial introduces the Version Factory, the world’s first true media factory workflow, a single efficient and cost effective workflow that supports millions of file input to output configurations and can be managed from a single operator screen. Designed to interface to content management/rights management/traffic/work order systems for automated operations, the Version Factory stacks chosen media engines (transcoders, quality control, DRM, CDN, etc.), employs SMPTE standardized designs for future proof “N-input to N-output” operations and provides the maximum flexibility and scalability for OTT/VOD Platforms, Network Operations and media companies focused on managing their Brand across all distribution formats.

Evolution BPM

Recognizing the need for a media-centric truly scalable workflow engine, Tedial introduces Evolution BPM, the industry’s fastest and most flexible Business Process Management (BPMN 2.0 compliant) Workflow engine. Evolution BPM is the answer when an operation is struggling to manage an ever-growing number of workflows per day, hour or second. Benchmarked against leading industry workflow engines such as Bonitasoft and Activity and already deployed in sites around the world, Evolution BPM is clocked 17x faster and scales linearly through platform additions, whether physical or virtual, with no limitations! Real world statistics prove Evolution BPM can process 50,000 workflows in only 2.9 minutes on an average sized platform. Evolution BPM provides broadcasters and media companies with a cost effective foundation to operate their business practices efficiently.

Added Batista, “In an industry that prides itself on being agnostic, at Tedial we’re proud to say we believe! We believe in business innovation, transformation and efficiency. And we believe our people are delivering the solutions our customers need to be successful and profitable.”

About Tedial

15 years of technology leadership

Tedial is a leading provider of Media and Content Management solutions designed to maximize business efficiency and profitability.

Its multi award-winning Media IT platform, Tedial Evolution, provides international broadcasters and global media companies with the next-generation in MAM and business driven media workflow. It enables an end-to-end business media platform marrying media preparation and logistics into a complete supply chain. This provides customers with scalable tools that cost-effectively allow them to increase their media throughput in-line with the unprecedented speed at which media consumption is increasing year on year. Tedial Evolution is designed to reinforce a collaborative working environment and drive workflows for linear, VOD and OTT services.

2016 is a key year for Tedial as it sees the company celebrate its 15th anniversary. A global company with consistently, successfully delivered large and complex MAM/Content Management systems.

