Media Links Launches Compact IP to J2K Decoder at NAB 2016

Media Links, a 2014 Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and the market leader in media over IP transport solutions, is launching its first stand-alone IP to J2K Decoder appliance at NAB 2016, booth SU4721.

The new MDP3000 Series includes Media Links’ first product in the family, the MDP3010, a next generation JPEG2000 Decoder for receiving high quality audio and video transport streams over IP based networks.

The MDP3010 Decoder offers advanced, pristine quality IP to JPEG2000 processing in a compact, portable and rugged footprint, which exceeds the demands of high-end broadcast applications. It receives IP packets that contain a JPEG2000 compressed code stream through a 1GbE network interface and reproduces a video and audio signal from the received IP packets.

As JPEG2000 transport streams continue to increase throughout Broadcaster and Service Provider networks, users can implement this technology throughout their existing SDI / IP infrastructures without the major investment of upgrading or purchasing new racks of equipment. JPEG2000 is an advanced compression standard that is known for its superior picture quality and compression performance.

Two SDI outputs are provided along with an HDMI output port for connection to a general purpose display device. An SFP (Small Form-factor Pluggable) port is also available as an additional electrical or optical SDI output.

The MDP3010 is compact enough for limited space installations and fits comfortably next to or behind a video display, minimizing cabling requirements via its 1GbE IP network connection.

The MDP3010 Decoder is well suited for the following applications:

-Contribution Quality Broadcast Feeds

-Studio to Studio Media Exchange

-Content Screening & Quality Control Monitoring

-Distribution Delivery to DTT/Satellite/Cable and IPTV Head-Ends

-Remote Production and OB Van Environments

Advanced capabilities also include Forward Error Correction (FEC), Output Signal Correction, Video ID and Tally insertion as well as Video Status Monitoring.

The new MDP3010 Decoder will be on display at Media Links NAB booth SU4721.

About Media Links

Founded in 1993 with its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan, Media Global Links Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure and media transport solutions. Media Links is the umbrella brand name supported by Media Global Links in Japan, Media Links Inc. in Connecticut, USA, Media Links EMEA in the UK and ML AU Pty Ltd. in Australia. The Company’s mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge technology, enabling them to economically transport the complete suite of content signals – 4K, HD/SD video, audio or data - onto their multi-service IP/Ethernet networks. Operating as a pioneer at the forefront of technological innovations and advancements, Media Links provides the only standards based product suite in the market that enables the adoption of media signal types to Telecom standards (IP, Ethernet, SDH, SONET). In 2014, Media Links was awarded a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability. Media Global Link’s common stock is listed and traded on the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the Security Code Number 6659.



For more information, please visit: http://www.medialinks.com