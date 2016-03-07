ETV, Panorama chooses MOG mxfSpeedRail

MOG’s Customer

ETV, Panorama is one of India’s largest TV channels and belongs to the ETV Network Group. It runs seventeen regional language channels delivering both news and entertainment. With an extensive range of channels, ETV is very much an integral part of the regional TV audience across the country.

Based in Hyderabad, India, ETV, Panorama broadcasts 24×7 and represents an essential part of the Indian viewers’ daily TV experience. ETV, Panorama reaches out to viewers in urban, semi-urban and rural areas providing fast and reliable news as well as rich entertainment programs across multiple languages.

ETV is also supported by the digital web platform Network 18.

MOG’s Partner

Real Image Media Technologies is India’s leading provider of technology in the film, video and audio industries and has pioneered several technology revolutions over the past 30 years.

Established in 1986, the company has been instrumental in bringing computer-based digital non-linear editing to India, transforming the industry and forever changing the way the Indian film and television programs were edited. It is the only Indian company – and amongst a handful worldwide – with DCI-compliant digital cinema technology.

As MOG’s corporate partner, Real Image Media Technologies has provided full consultancy and support services for the mxfSPEEDRAIL’s integration to both Indian broadcasters and production houses.

The Workflow

Network 18 was searching for an efficient and cost-effective ingest and outgest solution to deploy to their TV18’s regional channels. In order to unify its production workflow, ETV, Panorama installed a total of 20 x mxfSPEEDRAILsolutions including 11 x mxfSPEEDRAIL S500 (SDI recorder), 5 x mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 (file-based Ingest) and 4 x mxfSPEEDRAIL O1000 (digital delivery).

By using mxfSPEEDRAIL’s innovative features, ETV, Panorama was able to configure multiple ingest workflow profiles (up to 10) that deliver directly to the Avid Editors uninterrupted. Providing ingest / outgest automation allows to save time and resources on manual tasks, automating the whole workflow and getting full control of the complete solution.

Since MOG’s systems are completely modular, ETV, Panorama was able to start the installation on 3 sites, expanding and adapting the tapeless workflow through the year according to their requirements.

The mxfSPEEDRAIL is fully compatible with the AVID solutions, which ETV, Panorama is using for editing, MAM and storage. The mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 system is performing the automatic ingest of MXF OP1a and Panasonic P2 format, wrapping them into Avid Clips (MXF OPAtom). The automated jobs profile included in mxfSPEEDRAIL system enables ETV, Panorama to perform the ingest tasks without the need of manual supervision. After ingesting, mxfSPEEDRAIL F1000 performs the “check-in” into Avid Interplay and sends the contents directly to their ISIS 5500, with support for “editing-while-ingesting” into the Avid Media Composer.

When the editing is finished, the Librarian is able to export Avid Sequences which are converted by mxfSPEEDRAIL O1000 into MXF OP1a. This is done by dropping the sequence into a pre-configured folder within Interplay that initiates the rewrap in the MOGO1000.

For live-feeds, ETV, Panorama uses the mxfSPEEDRAIL S500 model, capturing the base-band signals and wrapping the content into Avid Clips (MXF OPAtom) and performing a “check-in” on the Interplay (via Web Services). Capture tasks, Crash Record or Batch Capture can also be automated taking full advantage of the S500 features including the scheduler, video monitor, LTC and the embedded VTR controller.

Main Benefits:

• Integrates perfectly with third party technology and formats;

• Automated workflow and intuitive interface;

• Reduced costs with excellent interoperability;

• Offers high traffic performance.

Read the customer testimonial here: http://www.mog-technologies.com/portfolio-items/etv-panorama-chooses-mxfspeedrail/