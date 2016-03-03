Pixspan Software Now Available Through Visual Graphics Inc. In Japan

ROCKVILLE, MD and TOKYO, JAPAN (March 3, 2016) – Pixspan, Inc., the leading workflow technology company with software that solves the storage and bandwidth challenges of managing full-resolution images, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with Visual Graphics Incorporated (VGI), a preeminent integrator of digital content production systems based in Japan. VGI will offer Pixspan licenses for Import/Export/Publish of the Pixspan .pxz file format for Autodesk’s Creative Finishing Suite. VGI also will offer Pixspan’s stand-alone PixMover storage software, providing content creators in the region with an efficient solution for managing larger image files associated with today’s workflows.

This alliance marks yet another key step in Pixspan’s growing global footprint. The company recently announced agreements with Post Logic in France and XTFX in the UK, making Pixspan software available to creative collaborators through resellers supporting those regions.

The key differentiator in Pixspan’s software products is its ability to integrate with existing hardware to transfer image files 50-80% faster and store 50-80% more content, while remaining bit exact. As image file sizes continue to grow due to higher resolutions and dynamic range, content creators need more efficient workflows for use with storage and the transmission of full-resolution images. Users accepting a new project can face a data dilemma. Pixspan frees up the existing infrastructure – with no compromise to image quality.

“We are pleased to work with Pixspan to offer its innovative software,” said Yasuhiro Kiyohara, President and CEO of VGI. “We are deeply experienced in providing reliable post production environments – both hardware and software –for video content productions, and adding Pixspan helps us deliver the best solutions and value for our customers.”

Michael Rowny, CEO of Pixspan, commented on the VGI partnership, “We are thrilled that VGI, a trusted systems integrator servicing the media and entertainment communities in Japan, will be offering Pixspan’s products to their customers.” He continued, “More and more users are discovering the savings power of Pixspan’s software in their workflow environments. We’re excited to be able to extend our software offerings through a network of valued resellers.”

About Pixspan

Pixspan offers unique software products that reduce storage costs and increase transmission speeds of full-resolution media, medical, and surveillance imaging. Its software covers all bit depths and resolutions of EXR, DPX, TIFF, Cineon, and ARRIRaw, while remaining bit exact. Currently, Pixspan is the only company providing a solution that enables full-resolution workflows, beginning from camera RAW to image processing, and through to final assets. For more information, visit www.pixspan.com

AboutVisual Graphics Inc. (VGI)

VGI was founded in 2010 as a comprehensive solutions provider for the digital content production market with highly technical knowledge and high-speed network integration. Visit www.vgi.co.jp for more information.