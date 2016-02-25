Cooke Optics appoints Rich Eilers as ZGC Director of Sales - Americas

Cooke Optics' ZGC, the American distributor for the multi-award winning manufacturer of precision lenses for film and television has appointed Rich Eilers to the role of Director of Sales, effective from 29 February 2016.



Rich Eilers based at ZGC, brings the company 25 years’ TV production industry experience from working exclusively with Canon in a variety of senior sales roles. He most recently served as Canon's Director of Sales for its TV Production group, overseeing sales and relationships with the major TV networks in the United States. His vast knowledge spanning across the broadcast industry will benefit both ZGC and Cooke Optics.



Rich also was involved in the launch and establishment of the Cinema EOS business for Canon in the United States, as well as the introduction of the Canon Electronic Cinematography lenses into the United States in the early/mid 2000's. He has been the driving organizing force behind the support of major sports events for Canon including the Super Bowl and the Olympics, and is a three-time recipient of the Sports Emmy award with NBC as part of its Outstanding Tech Teams at the Beijing, Vancouver, and London Olympics.



“Rich’s knowledge of cameras and lenses for the broadcast industry is unsurpassed,” said Les Zellan, Chairman and Owner, Cooke Optics, “We’re pleased to welcome him to Cooke and ZGC where we are confident he will broaden our reach in the US TV production sector.”



Rich will take the role of Director of Sales for ZGC, the US-based distribution company.



# # #