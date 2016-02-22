DVEO® to Highlight Telco Streaming Solutions at NTCA's Rural Telecom Industry Meeting & EXPO

San Diego, California -- DVEO®, a trusted supplier to leading broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world, will demonstrate a wide range of Telco oriented streaming solutions in booth 212 of the Rural Telecom Industry Meeting & EXPO (RTIME). RTIME, the trademark event of NTCA – the Rural Broadband Association, takes place February 21–24, at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resorts in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The exhibit hall is open February 22-23.



"We are excited to be showing leading edge products at RTIME," said Laszlo Zoltan, Vice President of DVEO®. "Our reliable Telco oriented streaming solutions include encoders, transcoders, and decoders, plus streaming video and VOD servers for IPTV/OTT. We offer high-quality and easy-to-use, yet affordable systems. We are also very open to customizing our products."



DVEO® products at RTIME will include:



Telco Version High Availability HD-SDI to IP Live Encoding/Streaming Appliance -- MultiStreamer™ DIG/IP: TELCO Turnkey Live and VOD Media Distribution Server -- Atlas Media Server™ II: TELCO UDP Packet Loss Eliminator for Public or Private Internet -- DOZERbox™ IP/IP 4-60 Stream IP TS Analyzer with 24/7 Monitoring -- Q Check IP™: Head End IP to SDI/HD-SDI Video and Audio Receiver/Decoder -- D-Streamer IP/DIG™



1. High Availability HD-SDI to IP Live Encoding/Streaming Appliance -- MultiStreamer DIG/IP: TELCO

Designed for Telcos and multi-screen operators that deploy IPTV and OTT, the MultiStreamer II DIG/IP: TELCO is a real time live streaming encoder with high availability (redundancy) features including redundant input and output ports and dual power supplies. It ingests two SDI or HD-SDI inputs (from cameras, editing systems, or video servers). The system encodes HD and SD streams at different resolutions, then creates multiple simultaneous high, medium, and low bitrate IP streams and sends them to content delivery networks (CDNs) and remote video capture devices. IP output is four 1080i/p streams, or six 720p HD streams, or sixteen SD streams. With the optional Atlas™ add-on, it supports 1,000 RTMP, DASH, and/or HLS users natively.



2. Turnkey Live and VOD Media Distribution Server -- Atlas Media Server II: TELCO

Ideal for multi-screen content delivery, the Atlas Media Server II: TELCO is a powerful IP Video media distribution server with multi-channel grooming for live and VOD applications. The system ingests live H.264 streams over IP, then "grooms" the streams by adding wrappers such as MPEG-DASH, HLS, or RTMP, plus subtitles for closed captions or multiple languages. The Atlas Media Server II: TELCO outputs the live streams and simultaneously stores the streams as VOD files. It supports up to 8,000 simultaneous HLS users.



The system's advanced capabilities are enhanced by pre-integrated content security and digital rights management (DRM) from leaders such as Verimatrix.



3. UDP Packet Loss Eliminator for Public or Private Internet -- DOZERbox IP/IP

DVEO®'s award-winning "DOZER" technology "bulldozes" real-time video through IP routers, including the Internet or so-so private lines, in a deterministic manner thanks to its ability to automatically correct for UDP packet loss. It enables smooth delivery of both SD and HD services by implementing DVEO® patent pending automated packet recovery algorithms for alleviation of packet delay variation or outright packet loss, and re-ordering out-of-sequence packets.



The DOZERbox IP/IP +AES128 is a compact (7.5 inches wide) multifunction end-to-end packet loss correction router. The DOZER technology is also available as a software license -- the DOZER APR: LIC™, or in a one RU system -- the DOZER Racks™ IP/IP.



4. 4-60 Stream IP TS Analyzer with 24/7 Monitoring -- Q Check IP: Head End

An advanced solution for live continuous remote video monitoring and analysis, the Q Check IP: Head End verifies the quality of digital video and audio services delivered over IP networks. It is a comprehensive ETR 290 analysis tool that supports emails and messages on alarm conditions. The system combines multi-window MPEG-2/H.264 transport stream monitoring, error logging, and TS recording. It detects and logs errors such as video freezes, black screens, loss of video, audio, or subtitles. The system is very scalable for 10, 20, 30, or 50+ services or network-wide monitoring.



The Q Check IP: Head End is offered as a system or software license. A DVB-ASI version is also available -- the Q Check ASI™.



5. IP to SDI/HD-SDI Video and Audio Receiver/Decoder -- D-Streamer IP/DIG

The perfect complement to the DVEO® IPTV encoders and transcoders, the D-Streamer IP/DIG is a real-time H.264 or MPEG-2 decoder that receives bursty or smooth IP transport streams and decodes them to SDI or HD-SDI, or optional HDMI. It accepts a wide variety of IP protocols, wrappers, and containers but is highly tuned for HLS and RTSP. The system is ideal for receiving and professionally decoding "poor looking" video from IP cameras, remote sites, content delivery networks (CDNs), or IPTV compatible appliances or players. The D-Streamer IP/DIG is available in single channel and 1-12 channel models.





Supplemental Information for Press Release



Suggested Retail Prices:

Atlas Media Server II: TELCO: $6,495 U.S.

D-Streamer IP/DIG: $6,495 U.S.

D-Streamer IP/DIG 1-12ch: $18,995 U.S.

DOZER APR: LIC: $100 to $200 U.S. each

DOZER Racks IP/IP: $2,995 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

DOZERbox IP/IP: $1,895 U.S. each, typically sold in pairs

MultiStreamer DIG/IP: TELCO: $6,495 U.S.

MultiStreamer DIG/IP: TELCO+DOZER: $7,500 U.S.

Q Check ASI -- 20 channels: $11,995 U.S.

Q Check IP: Head End -- 20 channels: $9,995 U.S.









DVEO®, Atlas Media Server II, DOZER, D-Streamer IP/DIG,

MultiStreamer DIG/IP Telco, and Q Check are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.





About CMI and DVEO®

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO®, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., develops and sells broadcast quality video encoding and streaming products, media servers and ad insertion solutions to leading broadcasters, telco TV/OTT and cable operators around the world. All solutions are built on Linux OS and Intel Xeon-based platforms to ensure 24x7 reliability, and feature DVEO-developed software for maximum flexibility and upgradability, ensuring long term investment protection. These ultra-reliable products are matched by valuable pre-sales consultancy, outstanding post-sales service and support, and -- not least -- unusual affordability.



For more information on CMI and DVEO®, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO®'s press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.









DVEO®, 11409 West Bernardo Court, San Diego, California, 92127

Web: www.dveo.com phone: +1 (858) 613-1818, fax: +1 (858) 613-1815