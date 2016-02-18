BeckTV at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show Preview

BeckTV

Booth C7419

BeckTV has implemented innovative technology for virtually every type of installation, including broadcast and network television, cable and satellite facilities, network operations centers, sports and mobile trucks, stadium venues, and houses of worship. With this unparalleled experience, BeckTV engineers are well-equipped to review new technology, best practices, and budgets with any 2016 NAB Show attendee interested in discussing system design and integration.

During the 2016 NAB Show, BeckTV will highlight its comprehensive services and ability to provide clients with a one-stop shop for all design and integration services. BeckTV offers complete space planning, design, engineering, purchasing, and integration services and leverages extensive in-house metal, composite, and wood fabrication capabilities to create truly customized client-based solutions. Attendees will have the chance to learn more about how they can work with BeckTV to integrate IT/IP and baseband infrastructure into a common control architecture yielding maximum operational efficiency. The company also will showcase its ability to supply end-to-end solutions that look to future distribution and monetization methodologies.

Principal engineers from BeckTV will be available at the company's NAB Show booth, C7419, ready to discuss potential projects that include both mobile sports and entertainment units and sophisticated fixed facilities.

Company Overview:

BeckTV (formerly Beck Associates) is one of the United States' premier design-build systems integrators. With more than 30 years of experience, BeckTV has designed and built more professional television facilities for more customers than any other systems integrator. In virtually every application from broadcast and cable networks, local TV stations, sports trucks, and stadium venues to educational institutions and houses of worship, BeckTV uses a collaborative approach to assure successful outcomes, on time and on budget.

The company implements cutting-edge multi-platform technologies not only for traditional broadcasters but also for Internet- or IP-based companies including Yahoo, Time Inc., Viacom, AT&T, Silver Chalice, The Switch, and QVC. BeckTV's extensive portfolio includes mobile television trucks for IMS Productions, Token Creek, Game Creek Video, MTV, Crosscreek, Turner Sports, and YES. BeckTV has designed and built sports venues and solutions for college and professional teams including the Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and for facilities such as the AT&T Center, Dr. Pepper Ball Park, and KSE Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

The company maintains full-service offices in Denver, New York, and Austin, Texas. More information about BeckTV is available at www.becktv.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Suggested Tweet: BeckTV at the 2016 NAB Show - http://goo.gl/PwQaAs