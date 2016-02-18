ELEMENTS Showcases GATEWAY Server at BVE

BV Expo, London

23. – 25. February 2016

Stand # G.11

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, will be showcasing its one-of-a-kind ELEMENTS GATEWAY server at BVE in London on Quantum’s stand G.11. BVE, the UK’s largest event for professionals involved in taking content from creation to consumption will take place from 23 – 25 February 2016 at the ExCeL Exhibition Centre.

ELEMENTS GATEWAY’s field proven file server technology presents the media & entertainment industry, including the post-production community, video integrators, solution providers, and storage vendors/manufacturers, with the ability to connect workstations, including Avid MediaComposer to Quantum’s Xcellis® workflow storage powered by StorNext® 5, while providing native Avid Project Sharing and Avid Bin-locking support. This breakthrough development enables operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from one application to virtually any other VFX and non-linear editing application, including Adobe Premiere, Final Cut Pro and others.

“ELEMENTS GATEWAY complements Quantum’s product offerings seamlessly, as customers now can leverage the unique capabilities of Xcellis in their entire workflow environment without the need for complicated workarounds,” says André Kamps, CEO of ELEMENTS. “We are excited to show our GATEWAY at BVE together with Quantum’s workflow storage solutions and show people how to simply clear the way for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows – in the most intuitive and easy fashion.”

ELEMENTS GATEWAY servers can easily be deployed as a high-availability cluster service with an integrated load balancing option. Its embedded outstanding workflow enhancement feature set comprises of useful everyday tools such as a task manager, a file manager, a comprehensive user and rights management, which are all standard features and managed through a fully intuitive graphical user interface for exceptional ease-of-operation. ELEMENTS GATEWAY also provides the option to deploy ELEMENTS’ sophisticated Media Library, a comprehensive media asset management and editing tool. Equipped with a full-text search engine, a file manager and task management tool for customized workflow automation, the web-based Media Library caters to every important step of a digital post-production workflow and offers unique features that significantly simplify and streamline everyday tasks and approval processes.

ELEMENTS GATEWAY and the Media Library will be presented and demonstrated in Quantum’s stand G.11 at the BVE (ExCel London, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL London).

ABOUT ELEMENTS

ELEMENTS provides high-performance media storage solutions for the post production and broadcast industry, developed for video professionals by media and broadcast experts. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the media and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers at syslink GmbH leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed for the media and broadcast industry. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and many other non-linear editing and VFX applications. This contributes significantly to simplify and enhance collaboration while easily incorporating time-saving workflow processes at the customer’s facility. ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that are easily maintained and managed and extremely versatile and adaptable. www.elements.tv

