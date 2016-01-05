Camplex Fiber Extender Converts 3G-SDI Signal to Singlemode Fiber Optic for Long Haul Transmission

Saugerties, N.Y. – January 5, 2016 Camplex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, introduces the new 3G-SDI Converter/Extender. The Camplex CMX-3GSDI-LCF fiber optic converter/extender transmits an SDI signal over a single fiber optic LC singlemode cable, extending SDTV and HDTV image transmissions to distances from 6 miles up to 50 miles. A looping input on the transmitter and a mirrored output on the receiver allow for local monitoring. Automatic equalization and re-clocking ensure consistent, clean signals.

The compact design saves space for broadcast infrastructure and IO panels for camera and CCU interface, live event feeds, arena projection systems, and remote studios. Dan Coscarella, director of sales at Camplex, states, “With a high quality signal, a low cost and a compact, rugged design, you have an affordable, high performing solution for long distance transmissions.”

The CMX-3GSDI-LCF is in stock and shipping from TecNec Distributing or your preferred Camplex dealer. For more information about Camplex products, go to www.camplex.com.

About Camplex

Camplex is a leading broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber solutions and fiber termination services for the Broadcast, Pro-Audio and Pro-AV markets. We build custom opticalCON, tactical, SMPTE, plenum, and hybrid fiber cables in a COCA certified and LEMO and Canare trained fiber shop with full repair services. Our fiber optic serial digital video transmission products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand and are instantly swappable to any camera. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.