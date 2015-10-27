Clear-Com Showcases Award-Winning Wireless Communication and IP Connectivity Solutions at CCW 2015

Clear-Com(r) the leader in real-time communication and connectivity solutions, will exhibit at Content & Communications World (CCW) 2015, demonstrating the company's newest wireless intercom systems and IP-based intercom connectivity solutions. CCW+SATCON takes place at the Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 11-12, 2015.



"At this year's CCW 2015 Clear-Com will present critical communications solutions for production professionals, demonstrating how our robust and reliable systems can solve their communication issues," said James Schaller, Regional Sales Manager, Northeastern USA at Clear-Com. "From large outside broadcast to studio-based operations, Clear-Com has the right communication tools for any kind of production."



The Clear-Com DX410 is a two-channel 2.4GHz digital wireless intercom system that features 7kHz wideband audio for exceptional audio clarity, with a light-weight miniaturized beltpack and All-in-One wireless headset. The unit eliminates pops and clicks with lost packet concealment. DX410 also features 2-wire and 4-wire bridging and 2-wire auto-nulling. The bridging capability allows combining the 2-wire and 4-wire ports together on either channel A or B.



Also on display will be the new FreeSpeak II 2.4GHz distributed wireless solution. FreeSpeak II can operate as a standalone system, with up to 20 full-duplex wireless beltpacks connected to one base station, providing point-to-point and group communications. The FreeSpeak II base station can mix 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz system components in the same system. Active Transceiver Antennas enable beltpack-to-base station distance range up to 3,200ft (1,000m). The full-duplex digital beltpack features up to five communication routes, four programmable pushbuttons and a reply button, two rotary encoders, Internal antenna and typically runs 18 hours battery time.



In addition, the new rack-mount versions of LQ Series called LQ-R IP interface devices will also be on display. Available in four or eight ports in a compact 1RU form factor, they can extend or link any industry-standard 2-wire/4-wire intercom and audio systems over LAN, WAN or IP networks to any remote location. All support the options of eight 4-wire connections, four 2-wire connections, or four 2-wire and four 4-wire connections in a single unit. The 2-wire option is compatible with both Clear-Com and RTS TW systems.



The complete line of new and enhanced products will be available for demonstration at CCW 2015 on booth