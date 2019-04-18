4K 4Charity Races Past $1 Million Mark At 2019 NAB Show

Portland, Ore. – April 18, 2019 – Elemental Technologies LLC (AWS Elemental), an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) company, today announced the 4K 4Charity Fun Run held at the 2019 NAB Show raised more than $68,000 for Girls Who Code, a national non-profit organization working to close the gender gap in technology and to change the image of what a programmer looks like. The run held at NAB this week brought cumulative 4K 4Charity gross proceeds to more than $1 million, and broke previous records with more than 735 individuals registered. https://4k4charity.com/ibc

Momentum continues to grow for media industry’s only 4K run held to raise awareness and funding for increased diversity and inclusion. Overall registration was up more than 30% percent over the 4K 4Charity Fun Run held at the 2018 NAB Show, while the number of runners and walkers on the course increased by 33% percent. Now in its fifth year, the 4km (2.49-mile) running and walking event is held worldwide at major industry events including the NAB Show, IBC Show, and the SMPTE Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition. Runs are also held in Portland, Oregon. Enabling supporters to have the most impact possible, the 4K 4Charity Fun donates100 percent of individual contributions directly to designated non-profit beneficiaries.

“Since 2014, more than 10,000 people have helped increase equity in the media industry through their support of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run. Thanks to the commitment and generosity of sponsors and individual registrants alike, more than $1 million in proceeds are being put to work today to help people marginalized by our society and educational systems find opportunities for success,” said Laura Barber, co-founder of the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series. “With your on-going support, we are enriching our industry by making it better for everyone.”

Sponsors for the 4K 4Charity held at the 2019 NAB Show included Arc Publishing, Bitmovin, Brightcove, Dolby Laboratories, Eluvio, FEED, Irdeto, Leyard and Planar, Raz Public Relations, Sports Video Group, Verimatrix, Vidispine, Wall Street Communications, and Zappos.

About the 4K 4Charity Fun Run

Founded in 2014, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run Series is a 2.49-mile running and walking event held annually in Las Vegas (NAB Show and AWS re:Invent), Amsterdam (IBC Show) and Portland, Oregon to raise awareness and financial support for global and local non-profits that support increased diversity and inclusion initiatives. Whether you’re a competitive runner or prefer a leisurely stroll, the 4K 4Charity Fun Run makes it easy for participants and sponsors to get active and give back. https://4k4charity.com/ibc