Quantel and Snell IBC 2015 preview

Quantel and Snell will be out in force at IBC 2015 with a new stand, a new brand and a new vision, all of which will be unveiled when the show opens. We are also showing major developments across the product range, all dedicated to helping our customers succeed.

New developments on show include:

A suite of technologies and solutions to enable broadcasters and media organizations to transition to IP and 4K infrastructures.

Virtualized media workflow management and delivery, enabling the Software-Defined Channel.

Unique technology that enables intelligent monitoring across the media production chain to provide joined-up, error free content delivery to multiple platforms.

Support for next-generation display technology with HDR production systems.

"IBC 2015 marks the beginning of a genuinely exciting new era for the company," said Tim Thorsteinson, Quantel and Snell CEO. "In the five months since NAB, we have radically overhauled and brought together every aspect of the two businesses to create a new company with a unique mix of experience and energy. We have embarked on a visionary development roadmap that will enable our customers to transition their business models at a rate which suits them, providing certainty in this time of unprecedented change. The first fruits of our new direction are on show at IBC, and I'm looking forward to sharing it with our customers."