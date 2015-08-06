FSR Continues to Expand Global and Regional Presence With Key New Sales Promotions

Woodland Park, NJ — FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of products for the audio/video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chaz Porter toDirector, Global Sales, and Ed Rivano to Regional SalesManager. Company president Jan Sandri released the details of both promotions from FSR’s headquarters in Woodland Park, NJ, noting that both Porter and Rivano have already made significant contributions to FSR as long-time employees.

Porter, a veteran of the electronics industry since 1985 and an FSR employee for 13 years, has been promoted to Director, Global Sales from his position as a Regional Manager. Porter’s new responsibilities will be managing FSR’s US and International sales team that covers 52 countries and targets Education Sales, as well as Architect Business and Development, and Strategic Accounts. “I’m truly excited about my continued growth here at FSR,” says Porter. “I’m honored to be part of the FSR team, an organization at the forefront of ProAV technology, and look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.” Porter can be reached at chaz@fsrinc.com.

Rivano has been with FSR for seven years where his career path advanced from an inside sales role, to an outsidesalesrepresentative, to territory manager in the NY metro market. In his new position as Regional Sales Manager he will be responsible for the territory that stretches across the northern states from Maine to North Dakota. “I’m incredibly grateful for all the wonderful opportunities FSR has afforded me,” says Rivano. “Ilook forward to continuing to make contributions, now serving as Regional Sales Manager.” Rivano can be reached at erivano@fsrinc.com.

“FSR is always looking for ways to better serve our global customer base and grow our presence and support in all areas of the world,” said Sandri. “Here, with these new appointments, we are addressing the global and regional needs of our customers with two strong individuals who are already familiar with our company, our products, and always put our customers’ needs first. We are quite confident that Chaz and Ed will use their impressive backgrounds and experience to help FSR continue our expansion in all areas of the world.”

