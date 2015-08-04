New Ocean Matrix HDMI Coax Extender Transmits Over Existing Coax Infrastructure

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. –August 4, 2015 Ocean Matrix, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast video gear, introduces the new HDMI Coax Extender. The OMX-HDMI-COAX extender converts HDMI signals to HD digital TV signals using DVB-T CATV transmission mode on existing coaxial infrastructures. Unlike traditional analog CATV signal, this extender uses 64 QAM mode to convert the signal and transmits via coaxial cables for long distances. One-to-multiple or a multiple-to-multiple matrices can easily be created on the same coaxial cable using a CATV splitter.

Dan Coscarella, Product Manager at Ocean Matrix, states, “The Ocean Matrix HDMI Coax Extender offers excellent image quality, high interference resistance, and many available channels, making it ideal for total home CCTV, digital signage, shopping mall advertising, and digital KVM.”

The Ocean Matrix HDMI COAX Extender is available and shipping now. To learn more about this and other Ocean Matrix products visit www.oceanmatrix.com.

# # #

About Ocean Matrix

Ocean Matrix is both a manufacturer and importer of cost effective interface solutions for video & Pro-AV users. Our in-house engineers evaluate every product with state-of-the-art test equipment to ensure quality results at the lowest possible cost. Every Ocean Matrix product features a 1-YearProduct Warranty.

Ocean Matrix is exclusively distributed by TecNec Distributing and is available through the entire TecNec dealer network and online at Markertek.com.