Starfish Technologies will launch TS Splicer at IBC 2015

Starfish Technologies, a company pioneering innovative technologies and systems in the field of regional television and ad insertion for broadcasters, will feature its next-generation TS Splicer product at IBC 2015.

TS Splicer is a complete media insertion system that combines multiple-channel, frame-accurate transport stream media splicing with media storage and SCTE 35 opt-out signal decoding.

Starfish Marketing Director Peter Blatchford added, “As the momentum of broadcasters moving away from traditional distribution toward OTT and IP delivery gathers pace, so too does the inertia away from SDI toward IP-based infrastructures.

“Splicing technologies have been around for a while, but were often hampered by issues with channel counts, propagation delays, and GOP boundary limitations. TS Splicer resolves those issues, and more.”

TS Splicer, which runs on a generic, enterprise-grade hardware, provides simultaneous splicing of more than 20 HD or SD video services on a single sever, with support for MPEG-2 and H.264 encoded media. Moreover, its frame-accurate approach to splicing preserves the quality of video input signals.

Audio splicing is also catered for, with the ability to splice AC-3 and MPEG-1 Layer II streams.

TS Splicer joins a family of regional insertion system products from Starfish Technologies that will be on display at IBC 2015 on Stand 8.D88. For more information, visit www.starfish.tv