Zylight to Highlight LED at PhotoPlus Expo

LOS ANGELES—Zylight is going to be all about LED when it arrives at the upcoming PhotoPlus Expo in New York. The lighting manufacturer will be on hand to showcase its own LED instruments, as well as LED products from Aladdin, of which Zylight is the American distributor.

Bi-Flex

Among Zylight’s LED products that it plans to showcase is the F8-200 LED Fresnel. A number of LED lights from Aladdin will also be on display, including the Bi-Flex family of LED panels, the A-Lite and Eye-Lite Bi dimmable lights. Zylight also plans to show its Newz on-camera light and IS3c panel light.

The PhotoPlus Expo is taking place at the Javits Center in New York from Oct. 20-22. Zylight will be located at booth 147.