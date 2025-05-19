ARRI Signs Agreement to Sell Claypaky to EK

MUNICH—ARRI has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its lighting subsidiary Claypaky to EK Inc., a major Chinese designer and manufacturer of lighting technologies.

ARRI said the sale was part of its decision to focus on its core business

Terms of the deal for EK to acquire the Claypaky and its theatrical brand ADB were not disclosed.

Claypaky lights are used in top productions in the theatre, television, live events, the fashion world, fairs and exhibitions, and are installed in the best clubs, bars, theme parks, shops, conference rooms and architectural environments.

“This decision is part of our strategic realignment as we focus more strongly on our core business,” explained Chris Richter, managing director of ARRI. “Clearly recognizing Claypaky’s potential, it was important to us to find a new owner who pursues next level growth based on a deep understanding of the market and a long-term strategic vision—for both Claypaky and its customers.”

The companies reported that while details of the integration between Claypaky and EK Inc. haven’t been defined, Claypaky will retain its headquarters and core operations in Italy. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Raymond Chen, CEO of EK Inc. added that “The acquisition of Claypaky, along with its theatrical brand ADB, is a strategic investment that significantly enriches our portfolio. Claypaky, a nearly 50-year-old brand rooted in Italian design and globally recognized for its innovation, strengthens therefore our global presence, especially in the European market. This acquisition marks the next step in our evolution. With our combined manufacturing expertise, innovative spirit, and expanded industrial backbone, we are well-positioned to continue shaping the future of entertainment lighting worldwide."

“Our collaboration with ARRI has been a valuable and rewarding journey,” remarked Marcus Graser, CEO of Claypaky. “We part ways with sincere appreciation—especially for the insights gained from ARRI’s deep expertise in the motion picture industry, which will continue to influence our path forward. At the same time, we look forward to the opportunities new ownership brings. We are certain to benefit from EK’s strong development, manufacturing, and supply 2 chain capabilities which could open new doors in terms of new product development, scalability, and global market access.”

More than just a change in ownership, the acquisition highlights all three parties’ commitment to their primary markets—along with a renewed focus on innovation, operational excellence, adaptability, and long-term resilience.