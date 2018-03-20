YouTube Exec Mohan Headlining 2018 NAB Show Opening

WASHINGTON—In addition to NAB CEO’s Gordon Smith’s “State of the Broadcast Industry” address and presentation of the NAB Distinguished Service Award to Robin Roberts, the 2018 NAB Show Opening has added another name to the billing: Neal Mohan, chief product officer at YouTube. Mohan will help kick off this year’s conference by discussing the future of TV and entertainment and how the intersection of content, hardware and software is helping companies reach audiences in new ways, per NAB’s official announcement.

At YouTube, Mohan is responsible for products and user experience on all platforms and devices globally, including things like mobile applications, YouTube Live, VR, YouTube’s subscription services and vertical experiences like YouTube Kids, Music and Gaming.

“We are thrilled to have Neal Mohan keynoting this year’s show,” said Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president of conventions and business operations. “YouTube’s story is a perfect representation of the ‘M.E.T Effect’—the convergence of media, entertainment and technology.”

The 2018 NAB Show Opening will take place on Monday, April 9, at 9 a.m. in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2018 NAB Show runs from April 7-12.