NAB Show Previewing Future of Content Production in New Session

WASHINGTON—Change is coming all along the content chain, from production to viewing, and the 2018 NAB Show will look to detail some of those changes with a special, three-act session. Produced by Amazon Web Services, the combined session will feature three presentations that focus on cloud-based media workflow combined with advanced machine learning for the delivery of immersive viewing experiences.

The first act of the session is “Race on the Red Planet: Chasing Our Creative Future With Curiosity and Opportunity.” This presentation will detail the OTT video event from NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory rovers on Mars and how they tackle the challenges—like scaling up cloud resources, personalized ad insertion, language translation and captioning, and highlight package creation—in real time.

Futurist Marco Tempest will lead act two of the session, as he will take a peek into the role video and machine learning technologies will play on Earth and in the journey to Mars, as well as insights into creating more immersive experiences. Tempest is a creative technologist and advisor to organizations like NASA JPL.

The final act of the session will be a panel discussion between media brand and scientific technology leaders who are using cloud media workflows and looking at machine learning and artificial intelligence to boost those processes. NAB did not provide specific names of who will be on the panel in the official announcement.

The show will be encoded and delivered by AWS. A live stream will be available at live.awsevents.com, while a video-on-demand version will be available after the event.

The three-act session will take place on Wednesday, April 11 at 11 a.m. on the main stage in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.