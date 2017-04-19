Yospace, SpotX Showcasing Dynamic Ad Insertion at NAB Show

MIDDLESEX, ENGLAND—The 2017 NAB Show will serve as a demonstration for Yospace and SpotX to spotlight their collaboration for programmatically-sold Dynamic Ad Insertion for live online television. Combining Yospace’s ad insertion technology with SpotX’s decisioning capability allows users to place ads with the quality of the original broadcast, per the companies’ press release.

Tim Sewell, CEO of Yospace, says that the relationship with SpotX “promises one-on-one user engagement with a robustness at scale to suite major online television audiences.”

Yospace has other partnerships that it plans to highlight while at NAB, including one with Japan’s ITOCHU Cable Systems Corporation for DAI for live online channels. Yospace has also written a joint paper with Adstream that will be presented; “Translating Broadcast Ad Copy Management Principles to the Dynamic Ad Insertion Age” outlines the steps for hyper-targeting and full programmatic delivery in an online broadcasting environment. Yospace technology has also been integrated with Keepixo for an end-to-end monetization system for live online TV channels; this will be shown at Keepixo’s booth, SU9120CM.

The rest of Yospace’s demonstrations and technology can be seen at its booth, SU5803.