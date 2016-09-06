Wheatstone Pushing New IP Advances at IBC 2016

NEW BERN, N.C.—Wheatstone continues to push its IP developments and will show some of its most recent ones at the upcoming IBC 2016 show in Amsterdam. This includes IP audio networking for television sound and a new IP audio broadcast console.

Gibraltar IP Mix Engine

After showing its Gibraltar IP Mix Engine at IBC 2015, Wheatstone has announced that its IP audio interface for its audio mixing consoles is now available for Dimension Three, Series Four, Series Two, D-8EX, LXE and IP-64 digital mixing consoles. Gibraltar will provide the consoles with direct connectivity to the AES67 compatible IP network, WheatNet-IP, with the broadcast audio tools and controls integrated into a single network.

WheatNet-IP’s I/O BLADEs now come standard with 5.1 surround input and routing, with surround sound also being able to be routed and managed through WheatNet-IP’s NAVIGATOR software and controlled via scripting and the WheatNet-IP BLADE ACI. Additional benefits of the WheatNet-IP networked audio consoles are no limits with fixed connection points on the console; no soundcards needed; it’s a common platform for resource sharing; based on AoIP; direct connectivity to automation; AES67 compatible; and all sources are accessible from the console.

The new LXE IP audio console will also be shown during IBC 2016. One of the products that can be used with WheatNet-IP, LXE is a control interface with programmable switches, rotary controls and fader groupings for remote operation. The AES67-compatible network provides end-to-end audio transport, logic control and an audio toolkit at I/O points in the network. Additional new features offered with the LXE include a customizable architecture with pull-down configuration software where every switch can be programmed for function, mode and color. Up to 32 motorized faders are available with the LXE, as well as the new Graphics User Interface with screens for metering, clocks, timers, dynamics, EQ and assigns, all of which are customizable and can be used as a touchscreen.

IBC 2016 will run from Sept. 8-13 in Amsterdam. Wheatstone will be located at stand 8.A51