Wazee Goes to 2017 NAB Show With Digital Core

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Wazee Digital will highlight the Wazee Digital Core, an asset management solution built from the ground up to operate in the cloud. Core offers secure cloud storage that scales with the size of the digital library.

Core, which is the center of the Wazee Digital content management system, serves as the foundation of the company's many services and capabilities. These include the management of video acquisition tasks and metadata, automated delivery, and multiscreen video logistics with workflow intelligence to give content owners maximum operational efficiencies and control.

Wazee Digital will also promote Live Event Services, which enables content capture, management, and access to content, including live sports and events highlights. It supports highlights production and publishing, an interview and highlights newswire, sponsor activation, dynamic ingest and licensing.

It leverages the Wazee Digital Media Hub, a centralized, web-based portal that allows host broadcasters to capture compelling live footage and make content—such as interviews, highlights, promos, transcripts, and photos—available to broadcasters to enhance their local event coverage.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.