Vitec to Take the Field at 2017 CVSA Conference

SUNNYVALE, CALIF.—Vitec will show its stuff for the College Sports Video Association at the annual CSVA Conference in Atlanta this year. Making the trip to the conference will be Vitec’s EZ TV IPTV and Digital Signage Sports Venue platform.

The EZ TV is an integrated IPTV and digital signage platform that allows arenas and stadiums to stream live and on-demand video, as well as campaign content, over an existing IP infrastructure. The system offers low-latency playback, real-time updates to the electronic program guide, video-on-demand content with simultaneous updates of new assets, time-shifted TV, live video access from PCs and mobile devices, and user-controlled mosaic viewing of multiple channels in any format, including H.264 and HEVC up to 4K.

The unit’s digital signage features offer signage authoring, administration and analytics. The IPTV and signage end-points feature discrete hardware processes for video and graphics, providing support for digital signs that blend live streams, video files, social networking widgets and dynamically updated data including scores, calendars and catering menus.

The 2017 CSVA Conference will take place from May 15-18 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta.