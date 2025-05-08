Harvard Taps Studio Technologies for Sports Telecasts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—Studio Technologies said the Harvard University athletics department has integrated Dante-enabled equipment from the vendor into its broadcast productions.

The solutions include the Model 204 and Model 205 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante Interface and Model 5422A Dante Intercom Audio Engine. The products from Studio Technologies are used to produce approximately 325 live broadcasts annually, covering home games for 40 of its 42 varsity teams.

In recent years, Harvard Athletics has centralized its production operations, shifting from on-site setups to a remote production model. Two central control rooms, located at the basketball and hockey facilities, now manage nearly all Harvard sports broadcasts.

This shift has been aided by implementing Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled audio equipment, including the Model 204 and Model 205 Announcer’s Consoles. These devices allow commentators to seamlessly connect from any location on campus, utilizing the university’s robust, unified network infrastructure, Studio Technologies said.

“In the past, setting up for a swim meet or any other event required transporting massive amounts of gear to the site,” said Imry Halevi, senior associate director of athletics. “Now, with Studio Technologies’ Dante-enabled commentator stations, we simply plug in and everything integrates effortlessly. Whether it’s fencing, volleyball, or football, the system is flexible and reliable.”

A key improvement in Harvard’s setup has been the introduction of Studio Technologies’ Model 5205, which provides microphones with both phantom power and conversion to Dante digital. This eliminates previous challenges associated with capturing ambient audio, including allowing remote gain adjustments via Studio Technologies’ STcontroller software.

“We used to have to send someone to manually adjust mixers on-site,” Halevi added. “Now we can do it remotely, saving time and effort.”

Harvard has also enhanced its communication capabilities with Studio Technologies’ beltpacks and intercom solutions, enabling seamless communication between directors, camera operators, and commentators. The adoption of the Model 5422A for both intercom support as well as serving as a Dante leader clock has resolved previous network stability issues, further streamlining operations.

In addition to sports like football, basketball and hockey, Harvard also produces broadcasts for lesser-covered sports such as skiing, sailing, water polo and fencing. The university has built dedicated commentary booths featuring Studio Technologies equipment, allowing commentators to provide coverage remotely. These efforts have helped Harvard expand its reach and engagement, particularly with alumni and prospective students, the company said.

Harvard’s broadcasts are available on ESPN+ as part of the Ivy League’s agreement with the network, with select broadcasts on New England Sports Network (NESN), a Boston-based regional sports network. The athletic department has also experimented with innovative formats, such as a social media-focused vertical broadcasts for tennis, leveraging Studio Technologies’ Dante audio solutions for a smoother production experience.

“Our mission is to tell the stories of our student-athletes and coaches, and high-quality broadcasts are a big part of that,” Halevi said. “Studio Technologies’ solutions have been instrumental in helping us maintain excellence within our budget constraints.”