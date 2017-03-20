Vimond Taking Its Cloud-based Video Editing to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Vimond Media Solutions has plans to show NAB Show attendees its Vimond IO cloud-based multi-user storytelling tool that lets journalists and other video professionals put stories and clips together quickly in the cloud for broadcast and social media environments.

Vimond IO provides rapid search tools for finding content stored in the Vimond Online Video Platform, or in the users’ own MAM system. It leverages the cloud to host and process large video files and gives editors a low-res proxy that they can edit frame-accurately using familiar keyboard controls and audio and video editing tools.

Since rendering is done as a background process, the story is immediately ready for publishing to a CMS, social media sites or online newspapers. Latest features include lower thirds, graphical overlays and advanced audio features, such as rubber banding, collapsed/expanded audio and solo/mute monitoring.

Vimond will also highlight other modular content creation tools, including Vimond Orchestrator, which is a back-end workflow engine that manages online video from ingest to media asset management to distribution and playout. Vimond also offers the Rights Manager, Content Manager and Content Curator for managing content rights and media assets. And Vimond Monetization, which links content, pricing and payment, can be used to organize subscription plans, map them to associated content, and manage end-user payments.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Vimond Media Solutions will be in boothSU10105CM. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.