VidTrans 2016 Announces Interoperability Demo

NEW ORLEANS—An interoperability demonstration of uncompressed video and audio-over-IP network transport technology has been added to the schedule for the upcoming VidTrans 2016 Conference, which is scheduled to take place at the end of February in New Orleans. VidTrans focuses on video transport technologies.

This interoperability demo will feature 14 equipment manufacturers, three test equipment manufacturers, as well as network technology suppliers. Demonstrations will include VSF TR-03 with AES67/IEEE1588, VSF TR-03 with RFC4175, VSF TR-04, ST2022-6 with ST2059 and ST2022-5/6/7.

Additional events for the conference will include technical sessions on video capture, transport and delivery; technical papers on video networking, IP transport, HDR, IP Video and AES67 audio; and panel discussion on topics like transitioning to an IP infrastructure.

VidTrans 2016 will take place from Feb. 23-25 at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel in New Orelans. The conference is run by the Video Services Forum. For more information, click here.