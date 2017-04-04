Utah Scientific to Display Axon 4K/IP Video Multiviewer at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—As a distributor of Axon production tools, Utah Scientific will be at the 2017 NAB Show demonstrating Axon’s new SynView multiviewer, a format-agnostic solution capable of handling 4K and IP video formats. Ideal for monitoring walls from small to extremely large, SynView’s feature-set has been enhanced with double the inputs, eight times the outputs (heads), UHD/4K/60Hz resolution on display outputs, and a six-fold increase in processing power.

SynView models, including SDI I/O or Ethernet I/O, can be combined to form a hybrid multiviewer with up to hundreds of inputs, and eight 1080p outputs on SDI, or two outputs of UHD/4K resolution. It can now scale, position, de-embed, overlay and process eight video channels, and multiple connector panels allow for different I/O configurations.

As broadcasters move from standard dynamic range to high dynamic range, Axon has developed new products that handle this transition by utilizing Look Up Tables (LUTS). New products include the U4T200/240, a 4K (UHD) four-wire toolbox with LUT based color space and dynamic range converter, and the UXU400/410, a 4K-UHD format converter with LUT based color space and dynamic range converter.

Utah Scientific will also show Axon’s Cerebrum control and monitoring system, which is ideal for mobile, news, live studio and remote production, as well as master control. Recent software enhancements make it easier to monitor and control multiple, third-party devices on one easy-to-use interface.

The team will demonstrate Cerebrum’s integration with Utah’s S2022 IP router, which delivers SDI, including UHD, and S2022 content, in compliance with the AIMS roadmap for the IP transition.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Utah Scientific will be in boothN4506. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.

